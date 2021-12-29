Hawkeyes seek right mix of business, pleasure

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – It’s a fine line.

Surrounded by tourist attractions and the thousands of tourists they attract, the Iowa football team has a game to get ready to play.

The Hawkeyes are walking a tightrope of sorts as they prepare for Saturday’s noon Citrus Bowl match-up against Kentucky.

They find themselves balancing opportunities to enjoy Orlando with the need to get ready for the challenges presented by an opponent looking to add another win to its nine-victory resume.

“You can’t forget what you’re here for,’’ Iowa defensive back Dane Belton said.

“You want to have a good time and enjoy the bowl experience, but you know you also have to be ready to go for the game and put the work in that it takes.’’

For most players who factor into the Hawkeye game plan, that usually means some sacrifice at some point during the team’s week-long stay in Orlando.

Linebacker Jack Campbell said the bowl hosts have welcomed Iowa players and coaches to the city and the bowl the Hawkeyes are playing in for the first time since the end of the 2004 season.

“You have to look at every game as an opportunity and what a great opportunity this for us,’’ Campbell said. “The Citrus Bowl has done a great job. We have a great opponent. Right now, everything looks good. We’re going to continue to keep preparing and practicing hard.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been pleased with what he has seen so far from the Hawkeyes as they take on an opportunity to become just the fifth team in Iowa history to win 11 games in a season.

The Hawkeyes arrived in Orlando on Sunday and on Tuesday morning went through the second of their three scheduled practices on the turf at West Orange High School in suburban Orlando.

“The energy has been good. The guys, at least to this point, seem to be into it and understand that we have a good opponent getting ready for us,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa players have had time to enjoy themselves when they haven’t had been focusing on football.

Defensive tackle Logan Lee and several teammates were out on scooters Tuesday afternoon, motoring past the site of an Iowa State pep rally.

Both team hotels have a player relaxation room complete with the latest video games and other activities for them to enjoy as they please.

The Citrus Bowl committee hosted a welcome event for players on Sunday. A number of Hawkeyes went on a relaxed visit to SeaWorld on Monday and several went to see the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Iowa players visited TopGolf. On Thursday morning, some Hawkeyes will take part in the Citrus Bowl Day for Kids at the Fun Spot America Theme Park.

For Iowa, that event coincides with the players traditional off day during game weeks.

“The hospitality here is outstanding,’’ Ferentz said. “We want our players to enjoy their bowl experience. They’ve earned that, but this is a totally different environment from what they’re used to. It does take a mental discipline.’’

Ferentz said players typically have it figured out, especially the veteran players who have been through it before.

“The guys who’ve been around, they get it,’’ Ferentz said.

And when it’s over, it will be back to football. The Hawkeyes want to be the best-prepared team when the ball is snapped Saturday.

“Everyone has done a really good job of managing their social lives and trying to not let that affect the game on Saturday,’’ Campbell said. “I think we’ve done a good job and I think things will continue to trend in that direction.’’

