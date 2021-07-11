Hawkeyes' Tracy creating his own identity

“I want to do everything I can because I can,’’ Tracy said. “That’s what my ability is and I feel like that is one way I can make the team better. If I can move around and help us, I should be able to do that.’’

But why?

While many players would be content mastering one spot and one role within the framework of the offense, Tracy believes his ability to absorb the nuances of each and contribute in multiple roles can help Iowa win football games this season.

It’s a belief that isn’t just about Tracy.

“It’s about being able to create some headaches for the opposing defense,’’ Tracy said. “If I can line up at a number of different positions, just like if (Goodson) can line up at a couple of spots, it only makes it more difficult for the defense because they don’t really know what’s coming next and that will only play into our hands.’’

Tracy is unique in that he has not only the athletic ability to fit in at a number of positions for the Hawkeyes but he also developed a good working knowledge of the intracacies of each of Iowa’s receiver positions.

That was something he caught onto quickly as one of 12 true freshmen to see playing time for Iowa in 2018.