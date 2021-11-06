Hawkeyes work to 'be a goldfish;' push forward

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There may be other bigger fish in the sea, but for now the Iowa football team is thinking like a goldfish.

The Hawkeyes are thinking small and thinking forward as they prepare for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern, looking to halt a two-game slide that followed a run of six consecutive wins to open the season.

Watch now: Hawkeye QB Spencer Petras on Iowa's search for offensive consistency

Quarterback Spencer Petras said Iowa has spent the past week working to move forward and not dwell on what didn’t happen last Saturday in a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin.

He borrowed a quote from the fictional main character of a show on Apple TV he recently binge watched.

“As Ted Lasso said, ‘What’s the happiest animal? A goldfish, right? Ten-second memory,’’ Petras said. “That’s kind of where we’re at. Move ahead. Keep going.’’

Petras said he has encouraged his teammates to “be a goldfish’’ this week, forget about the past and certainly don’t look too far into the future.

“Just win the week. Right now, that’s really all that matters,’’ Petras said.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum echoed Petras’ sentiments and he also subscribes to the “be a goldfish’’ line of thinking.

“The biggest thing in football is how you respond,’’ Linderbaum said. “Let’s say you get beat one rep. How do you respond on the next rep? A big focus is not letting one play hurt the next play and the next play and the whole drive, the whole quarter. You’ve got to move on.’’

Linebacker Jack Campbell believes that as well.

He said the Iowa defense shares responsibility for the Hawkeyes’ first back-to-back losses since the opening weeks of the 2020 season.

“If we don’t give up any points, we win those games,’’ Campbell said. “It’s on us, too.’’

Campbell said it is important for Hawkeyes to learn from what took place in their last two games, but there comes a time when Iowa must move forward.

“See where you fell short, where you failed and own up to it. Don’t make excuses. It starts with that and being able to go out there and fix all the mistakes we made. Move on,’’ Campbell said.

“The outlook is always forward and we’re not looking in the past. Stay positive and come together instead of pouting and always playing the victim.’’

Campbell said Iowa has enough to worry about this week to keep itself busy anyway this week, starting the with getting a handle on what each of Northwestern’s quarterbacks brings to the grass at Ryan Field.

Like Iowa, the Wildcats have dealt with a lack of consistency on both sides of the ball this season.

On offense, Northwestern has used three quarterbacks during its 3-5 start to the season. Ryan Hilinski and Andrew Marty saw action in last week’s 41-14 loss to Minnesota and Hunter Johnson has played as well.

Each brings a different skill set to the field, adding to the challenge Iowa faces from an opponent that has beaten the Hawkeyes four times in their last five match-ups.

Evan Hull has been the Wildcats’ most effective rusher, averaging 93.8 yards per game.

“We know that they will come in ready to play us. They are every year. We know it will be tough, it will be physical,’’ Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs said. “It will be another tough test.’’

Jacobs called it “a new week, a new challenge,’’ saying that Iowa cannot afford to dwell on the past.

“As a team, we have to keep it together, keep pushing forward,’’ Jacobs said. “We all know the results from the past weekend were not what we wanted. Not one person is going to be able to bring us all up, we have to help each other get back up and move forward.’’

Petras agrees with that, saying it will take a team effort for the Hawkeyes to work their way out of their current funk.

“We’re not panicking. The sky isn’t falling,’’ he said. “We just got to keep working and good results will come if we do things right.’’

Petras said lessons from the past can help the Hawkeyes now.

“The veterans on our team have been in this spot before,’’ he said. “Our backs are against the wall and we have got to push this thing through again.’’

