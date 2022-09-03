Hunter Dekkers, Xavier Hutchinson connect for three touchdowns as ISU rolls to 42-10 season-opening win

AMES, Iowa — It took new Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers six completions to find his All-Big 12 target, Xavier Hutchinson, for a 33-yard touchdown on a tense fourth-and-three play.

Three completions later on the following drive, the Cyclones’ pass-and-catch partners combined to score another six points that spanned the same distance.

It was that kind of Saturday for heavily-favored ISU in a fireworks-filled 42-10 season-opening win over FCS Southeast Missouri State before 57,142 fans at Jack Trice Stadium.

“‘X’ got open all the time,” said Dekkers, who became the Cyclones’ first debut starting quarterback to throw for as many as four touchdowns in at least 23 years. “In my opinion that kid can’t be stopped one-on one. They kind of manned him up quite a bit, which I thought kind of hurt them and we ended up capitalizing on that.”

Dekkers and Hutchinson linked up for the Cyclones’ first three touchdowns in their first full game as fellow starters. Dekkers completed 25 of 31 passes for 293 yards, the four touchdowns and one interception late in the first half.

“I think for me with Hunter in January, February, March, April, May, June, July and August, man, I could have told you I really felt confident that he would play well today,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “His preparation and detail, his commitment to process — I love what he’s about. I love his process of how he gets himself there and obviously (he’s) a great competitor. He wants to be the best.”

Hutchinson snared eight of Dekker’s pass attempts and finished with 128 receiving yards while notching the first three-touchdown game of his career — and the Cyclones’ first since Quenton Bundrage made three touchdown grabs in a 27-21 loss to Iowa in 2013.

“Today was a great day, man,” said Hutchinson, who notched his seventh career 100-yard receiving game, which ranks sixth all-time at ISU. “I'm just happy that I could go out there and make plays for the team and re-instill that confidence in Hunter. He can still look my way and I can still make plays.”

So it was an historic day, but not a blemish-free one.

The defense clamped down in the second half after giving up 247 yards in the first.

Dekkers threw an interception late in the first half — the only flaw in an otherwise sterling performance.