Husker LB Nick Henrich could be a difference-maker this fall. The key? Staying on the field

“He’s really instinctive,” Ruud said. “I think to play inside, you’ve got to have great eyes, great awareness and just an understanding for angles. That’s his most natural spot. I think he’s a talented enough athlete to play outside when he needs to, but I think he’s most natural inside.”

Henrich had a good winter conditioning and then was one of Nebraska’s top standouts over five weeks in the spring.

“Through the spring, I thought Nick played as well as anybody on the football team,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday. “So far, through four practices, he’s continued on that path.”

A big part of that is health.

Henrich dealt with a knee injury late in his high school career at Burke and then jumped straight into work with Nebraska as a midyear enrollee in January 2019, but has since dealt with both shoulder and knee injuries.

He got healthy enough in 2019 to play against Wisconsin in November, but that was his only appearance. He was injured again before the 2020 season but got healthy enough to play in seven of Nebraska’s eight games.

Now, he’s strung together several months of being available, though Henrich was held out of the Red-White Spring Game.

“It was frustrating; once you’re over one thing, then you have another,” Henrich said of injuries this spring. “That was really difficult, but now that I’m healthy, I’m really just grateful to be healthy and you’ve always just got to stay ready because you never know when you’re going to get your shot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0