Huskers' last-minute drive comes up short, Allen's 228 rushing yards power Badgers to victory

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska's seen a litany of talented running backs so far in 2021.

None of them did to the Huskers what Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen did on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The 17-year-old, who wrapped up his high school playing career just this spring, rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Blackshirts, including a go-ahead, 53-yard rumble with 3 minutes, 50 seconds to go in which he hit a crease, shed a tackle attempt by Myles Farmer and rolled up the right sideline to the end zone.

It ended up standing as the winning score as the Badgers, No. 15 in the CFP rankings, outlasted NU 35-28.

The Huskers stayed in the game most of the way and had a chance at the very end, advancing the ball all the way to the UW 11-yard line in the final minute. A holding call backed up the Huskers to first-and-20, though, and UW forced four straight incompletions, the last one with 4 seconds remaining.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Adrian Martinez needed to make something happen on fourth-and-2 and, when he pulled the ball on what looked like a read option, he had no room to run. He lofted the ball for junior tight end Austin Allen down the sideline, though, and the reliable junior hauled it in for a 38-yard gain.

Two plays later, Marvin Scott punched in a short touchdown run to knot the score at 28 with 6:27 remaining.

The Blackshirts came up with a big stop against UW’s powerful running game early in the fourth quarter when freshman Nash Hutmacher and junior Deontre Thomas got penetration and Luke Reimer stopped fullback John Chenal on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back to the offense, trailing 28-21.

NU needed the stop from its defense after Martinez’s second interception of the day, which was a bad one. He lofted the ball up the left sideline off his back foot, looking for junior Omar Manning. The ball hung up in the air far too long, though, and UW senior safety Collin Wilder made an easy play on it for his second pick of the day.

The afternoon started on an ominous note for Nebraska when UW reserve wide receiver Stephan Bracey picked up a bouncing opening kickoff, shrugged off tackle attempts in the middle of the field and then popped free to the right sideline, racing 91 yards for a return touchdown.

NU responded to the punch straight away, though, when junior quarterback Martinez completed passes of 42 and 27 yards to senior Samori Toure during a five-play, 74-yard scoring drive that finished with a 1-yard Markese Stepp touchdown run.

The sophomore running back made his first start since Sept. 11 against Buffalo. The Huskers’ top back, Rahmir Johnson, did not make the trip due to an injury he suffered against Ohio State.

NU's Martinez becomes school's all-time leader in total offense

For the third time in as many chances against Wisconsin, NU head coach Scott Frost helped the Huskers make hay against UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s unit.

The Huskers had 220 yards in the first half, nine more than the Badgers allowed on average per game during their dominant 2021 campaign.

Martinez did most of the damage through the air, completing 8-of-13 for 158 and a touchdown in the first half, including the two big hits to Toure, completions of 34 to Allen and 17 to tight end Travis Vokolek and a 3-yard touchdown to Toure to cap off a 33-yard touchdown drive.

The Huskers turned the ball over on downs inside the UW 10 one possession before that, but the Blackshirts forced a three-and-out and gave NU terrific field position to mount its second scoring drive.

The Badgers, meanwhile, did most of their damage on the ground behind standout running back Allen. The 240-pound back carried nine times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half, stamped by a 71-yard, third-and-1 touchdown run late in the first quarter.

That ensured Allen’s seventh straight game of 100 yards during his freshman season.

