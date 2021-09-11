Huskers must walk a tightrope to avoid another MAC-fueled upset

LINCOLN — Chris Kolarevic made it home in time to watch the entire game Saturday night. And all those underdog vibes came rushing back.

The Nebraska inside linebacker transferred from Northern Iowa in the offseason but still carries an FCS-sized chip on his shoulder that drives him daily to show he belongs on college football’s main stage. He felt that for his old teammates when UNI took then-No. 7 Iowa State to the wire in a 16-10 defeat.

Truth be told, those thoughts were always on his mind when Iowa or ISU popped on the schedule. That was his edge, his motivation, when nobody expected much from the smaller school.

He wanted to make sure the big guys knew they made a mistake not recruiting him.

The challenge is different for a Power Five team like Nebraska, and Kolarevic can feel it on weeks like this with Buffalo coming to town for a 2:30 p.m. meeting Saturday. Oddsmakers peg the Huskers as 13.5-point favorites. But the Mid-American Conference Bulls counter with a dangerous blend of talent and prove-it mentality that’s hard to quantify or simulate.