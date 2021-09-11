Huskers must walk a tightrope to avoid another MAC-fueled upset

LINCOLN — Chris Kolarevic made it home in time to watch the entire game Saturday night. And all those underdog vibes came rushing back.
The Nebraska inside linebacker transferred from Northern Iowa in the offseason but still carries an FCS-sized chip on his shoulder that drives him daily to show he belongs on college football’s main stage. He felt that for his old teammates when UNI took then-No. 7 Iowa State to the wire in a 16-10 defeat.
Truth be told, those thoughts were always on his mind when Iowa or ISU popped on the schedule. That was his edge, his motivation, when nobody expected much from the smaller school.
He wanted to make sure the big guys knew they made a mistake not recruiting him.
The challenge is different for a Power Five team like Nebraska, and Kolarevic can feel it on weeks like this with Buffalo coming to town for a 2:30 p.m. meeting Saturday. Oddsmakers peg the Huskers as 13.5-point favorites. But the Mid-American Conference Bulls counter with a dangerous blend of talent and prove-it mentality that’s hard to quantify or simulate.
“They get really hyped up for it,” Kolarevic said. “We gotta take it like it’s every single other game. We can’t treat Fordham any different than Oklahoma, we can’t treat Buffalo any different than Oklahoma. We’ve got to prepare the same way every week.”
MAC teams like Buffalo have beaten Big Ten schools with enough regularity that the shock of a loss has dulled to disappointment. MAC programs have topped a Big Ten opponent in 14 straight unaltered seasons, with all but Ohio State and Wisconsin victims during that stretch.
“You’ve always got to be on upset alert,” cornerback Braxton Clark said.
Buffalo is as dangerous as any of those teams, coming off a shortened 6-1 campaign in which it played for a league title. Even with a new coaching staff that didn’t arrive until after the spring, the Bulls still feature a roster dotted with players used to winning.
The New York-based school beat FCS Wagner 69-7 last week — “They looked like world-beaters in Game 1,” Frost said — but is still a relative unknown under 37-year-old coach Maurice Linguist, a career secondary coach who spent recent seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Texas A&M.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a guessing game,” Frost said.
NU is paying the Bulls $1.32 million to gauge where it stands ahead of nine straight Power Five regular-season games. If coaches’ messages takes hold, the Huskers will see only another amorphous football blob that will require limited mistakes and crisp execution to beat.