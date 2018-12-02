IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play Mississippi State at the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2019.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CST). The game will be televised by ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa is making its 32nd bowl game appearance, and their sixth appearance at the Outback Bowl.
The 2019 Outback Bowl marks the first ever meeting between Iowa and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall this season, including a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference, fourth in the SEC West. The Hawkeyes are 11-14 all-time against members of the SEC.
Iowa has posted a 15-15-1 record in 31 previous bowl games, including a 2-3 mark at the Outback Bowl. Iowa defeated Florida (37-17) in 2004, lost to Florida (31-24) in 2006, defeated South Carolina (31-10) in 2009, lost to LSU (21-14) in 2014, and lost to Florida (30-3) in 2017.
Iowa defeated Illinois and Nebraska in the final two games of the season to post an overall 8-4 record. The Hawkeyes tied for second in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 5-4 mark.
Iowa’s four losses came by a total of 23 points. Eight of the Hawkeyes’ 2018 opponents are participating in postseason action.
Three Hawkeyes, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive back Amani Hooker, and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, were named Big Ten Player of the Year at their respective position.
Iowa ranks third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances and is bowl eligible for the 17th time under Ferentz. Iowa has posted a 7-8 bowl record under Ferentz, including a 27-20 win in the 2017 New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Since the 2001 season, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.