Iowa football team goes into offseason with many questions

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are no more games to be played, but there is plenty of work to do for the Iowa football team.

For the Hawkeyes, the work begins on offense and quarterback Spencer Petras expects to be part of the solution as Iowa works to improve sporadic results on that side of the ball.

“We need to be better, and I believe we will be,’’ Petras said.

Iowa did win 10 of the 14 games it played during the 2021 season, but an opportunistic defense and special teams facilitated the a good share of success enjoyed by a team which won the Big Ten West Division for the first time since 2015.

The Hawkeyes averaged 23.4 points per game this season, 10th in the Big Ten.

Iowa finished 11th in the Big Ten in rushing at 123.6 yards per game, eighth in passing yards at 1890.1 per game, 10th with a pass efficiency rating 111.7 and 13tth in total offense at 303.7 yards per game.

The numbers illustrate the issues and those issues cannot pinned on one person or one segment of the offense.

It will take continued growth from every segment of the team to craft the total fix.

“Obviously, we have to score more points and we’re well aware of that,’’ Ferentz said. “That part of the next couple of months here.’’

Ferentz said that once the current recruiting cycle ends in February the focus will turn to 2022 and building an offense.

“That is when we get introspective and study what we need to be doing and what we are doing and looking at things we might need to do,’’ Ferentz said.

That starts up front, where the combination of inexperience and injuries impacted the consistency of a line which started two freshmen, a junior and a senior in addition to all-American center Tyler Linderbaum.

The issues involving line play factored into problems with the run game and had a hand in the collective challenges faced by a passing attack that also dealt with inconsistent quarterback play and inexperienced receivers.

Ferentz doesn’t necessarily see a quick fix.

He does believe the line has made progress, illustrated in how redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams combine to run for 140 of the Hawkeyes’ 173 rushing yards, the third-most productive game of the season on the ground.

With freshmen receivers Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson climbing the depth chart, the Hawkeyes expect to be able to move the ball.

“I felt like we have been gaining some ground lately, and the line is good reference point there,’’ Ferentz said. “I think we have been gaining there.’’

Despite expected losses up front, senior guard Kyler Schott and in all likelihood consensus all-American center Tyler Linderbaum, Ferentz believes there is no shortage of potential up front.

“We are going to lose some good players, but we have to keep moving other guys forward just like you do each and every year,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras understands he must grow as well.

He sees the need to develop some speed.

“I’m not going to turn into a guy who runs a 4.5 (second) time in the 40 (-yard dash), but just being able to just being able to move the chain here and there and get five yards, escape the pocket and stuff like that, that’s a big point of emphasis,” Petras said.

The inconsistency in Iowa’s offense has turned Petras into a magnet for fault on social media.

Petras said he willing to take whatever criticism is launched his direction, but offered that it does impact things.

“Just remember that my mom reads a lot of the things people say. I’ve grown my immune system to deal with it, the things people say, but it’s never easy for loved ones, parents, ex-teammates, things like that to read some of the things people say,’’ Petras said.

“Just remember that I’m a human being, as are my parents, and it’s hard for them a lot of the time. I get it. It happens all the time with guys across the country, especially at quarterback, but to have my mom have to see things people say is tough. It’s definitely tough to see her emotions about.’’

Petras has caught himself telling his mother that the words don’t matter.

“But, that’s easier said than done,’’ Petras said.

The same can be said for an offense that didn’t top 20 point in five games this season.

“I don’t’ think there are any magic answers right now,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve had a couple of quick conversations here and there, that type of thing, and it’s really a fine line. You’ve got to keep pushing.’’

