Following a two-year hiatus when the teams will meet earlier in the season, Iowa and Nebraska will resume their Black Friday football series in 2022.
The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers have met annually on the day after Thanksgiving since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, but that will change in 2020 after Iowa was assigned to meet Wisconsin on the final weekend of the season and the Huskers were paired with Minnesota for a two-year cycle by the Big Ten.
Administrators from both schools lobbied the Big Ten for a return to the final game of the regular season and when schedules for the 2022-25 seasons were announced Wednesday by the Big Ten, it included annual match-ups between Iowa and Nebraska on the day after Thanksgiving.
“We are excited to resume the tradition of the Hy-Vee Heroes Game with Nebraska to close our regular season,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement. “This Friday game has been well received on both campuses and the annual recognition of heroes from each state has been a popular program.’’
The new schedules include new crossover rivals from the opposite division for those years as well, with Iowa shifting from playing Penn State annually to meeting Rutgers each season from 2022-25.
The Nittany Lions will now play Illinois in each of those four years, while other annual crossover match-ups include Nebraska-Michigan, Wisconsin-Ohio State, Minnesota-Michigan State and Northwestern-Maryland in addition to the locked-in Purdue-Indiana series.
Big Ten teams will continue to play a nine-game conference schedule, with Iowa and other West Division teams hosting four conference games in 2022 and 2024 and five league games in 2023 and 2025.
During that four-year window, each Big Ten West team and Rutgers will visit Kinnick Stadium twice. Iowa will also host Michigan in 2022, Michigan State in 2023, Maryland in 2024 and Ohio State in 2025.
Penn State and Indiana, which both play at Iowa in 2021, will not visit Kinnick Stadium during the newest four-year cycle and the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten schedule in 2024 does not include any of the East Division’s current top-four powers, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State or Penn State.
In addition to the Big Ten schedules, Iowa announced contracts Wednesday for four future home nonconference games.
The Hawkeyes will host Kent State on Sept. 18, 2021, South Dakota State on Sept. 17, 2022, Illinois State on Aug. 31, 2024 and Northern Illinois on Sept. 13, 2025.