IOWA CITY – Growing up in what he labels “enemy territory,” Sam Brincks has a unique appreciation for the rivalry he will participate in this weekend.
The Iowa senior defensive tackle will live the results of Saturday’s 4 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up whenever he returns to his hometown of Carroll, Iowa.
In this case, the results are forever.
“This is my last time to play in an Iowa-Iowa State football game and I want the outcome to be something I will want to remember for the rest of my life,’’ Brincks said.
Brincks walked on at Iowa in the fall of 2014 following an all-state career at Carroll Kuemper High School, his hometown about an hour west of the Iowa State campus.
“This is the game I hear about every time I go home,’’ Brincks said. “I’m from enemy territory, where more than half the town is full of Cyclone fans. Most of my friends in high school are at Iowa State or went to Iowa State. It’s a rivalry that’s pretty real to me.’’
That puts a premium on performance for Brincks, who is expected to make his first start for Iowa in a game against the Cyclones in this week after shifting from an end position to tackle during the offseason.
Brincks made the first start of his college career last week against Northern Illinois and is listed as the starter at left tackle between end Anthony Nelson and right tackle Matt Nelson for this week’s game at Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s a transition that’s gone pretty smoothly for me,’’ he said. “The coaches wanted to try it, to see if I could shift inside and make it work and it seems to be going well.’’
At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Brincks has the physical size to play the position and the former all-state basketball player at Kuemper has the athletic ability to bring that element to the tackle position as well.
“It’s a bit of an adjustment. Everything inside happens that much faster. It’s a lot like playing in a phone booth. Outside, it was like playing in a parking spot,’’ Brincks said. “With a few reps in there, I caught on and it’s going well. I feel good about where I’m at right now.’’
He’s not alone.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Brincks has shown as much growth as any player in the Iowa program since arriving on campus after catching the eye of defensive line coach Reese Morgan in the recruiting process.
“Reese had really good feelings about him, just the kind of guy that Reese was focused on. I’m not sure I saw it that first year, quite frankly,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s not that I didn’t see him as a good kid, he was OK out there, but boy has he improved. He did a nice job last year, but I think he’s taken a big step since that time.’’
Brincks followed a familiar path for Iowa walk-ons, seeing his first action on special teams and working into a more significant role while gaining the trust of coaches with consistent performances.
Against Iowa State, Brincks will be playing in his 40th game for Iowa and has appeared in every game the Hawkeyes have played since the start of his sophomore season.
His role now as a first-year starter has never been bigger.
“He’s got an unbelievable attitude, very unselfish and he’s really cognizant of his technique, works hard on it, and he plays hard,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a really dependable guy, probably more so than we give him credit for. He showed a lot of growth in the spring and this fall, he’s just been getting better and better with every snap out there.’’
Brincks has accomplished that by remaining true to a steady approach built on a core foundation of desire and a willingness to learn.
Initially on the scout team, he found himself learning against talented Iowa offensive linemen now picking up paychecks in the NFL.
“If you want to compete against those guys, you have to learn and adapt and when I moved inside, the idea remained the same,’’ he said. “I’ve had to adjust my way of thinking and my technical approach to make it work, but I’m willing to do that.’’
Awarded a scholarship for his senior season during fall camp, Brincks said patience has allowed him to work his way into the opportunities he has received.
“I’ve always been a team guy, willing to do whatever was needed to make it work to help our team,’’ Brincks said. “When they asked me if I would be willing to play tackle, it wasn’t if, it was when. I was ready then to make the move and do what I could to make it work.’’
As part of defensive line rotation that is expected to involve eight Hawkeyes, Brincks said the Hawkeyes are ready to work against whatever comes their way.
“The depth that we have has us ready to play at a good tempo as we rotate guys in and out,’’ Brincks said. “It’s been a good thing for us, being able to keep fresh bodies on the field and do what we need to do to defend an opponent.’’
That’s part of the commitment that continues to drive Brincks.
He knows that as a senior, younger players are watching just as he watched older Hawkeyes when he arrived on a campus.
“You want to set the right example, show guys why it’s important to work together and keep working to improve,’’ Brincks said. “You want to be consistent and make the plays when you need to make them, even when you find yourself in a sticky situation. Do your job. Get it done.’’
Accomplish that, and Brincks figures it will be a lot easier to go back home into the heart of “enemy territory.’’
After all as he puts it, “This one is for keeps.’’