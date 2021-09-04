Iowa State beats UNI, 16-10, in season opener

Iowa State had a tough time running the ball and had a tough time getting chunk plays throughout.

Mistakes were what cost the Cyclone offense. Receiver Joe Scates fumbled the ball on Iowa State’s first drive. The Cyclones recovered but it led to a eight-yard loss.

In the third quarter, receiver Jaylin Noel also fumbled on a catch that would’ve been first down but the ball popped backwards and went out of bounds resulting in a fourth and one.

Late in the third quarter, after one of the few big plays that was made, which was a Tarique Milton 34-yard catch, Iowa State followed it up with a holding penalty and a false start, which made it first and 25. The Cyclones were forced to punt from its own 39-yardline on that drive because it was 4th and 12 due to the penalties.

UNI played stout throughout with its ball-possession offense, running the ball steadily and taking what was given to it in the pass game.

Iowa State quarterback put up decent numbers despite the scoring production. He completed 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards. He also rushed nine times for 58 yards.