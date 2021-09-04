Iowa State beats UNI, 16-10, in season opener

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State still hasn’t completely rid itself of the early-season slow starts.
The Cyclones won on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium against UNI 16-10.
Datrone Young got an interception with 2:05 left in the game to put the Panthers away and tie a neat bow on an excellent overall defensive performance from the Cyclones.
Iowa State allowed just 218 total yards — just 45 on the ground.
The Cyclones were led by linebackers Jake Hummel and Mike Rose. Hummel had 10 tackles and Rose had nine, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
Isheem Young also had a steller game recording six tackles and an earlier interception in the third quarter.
For as good as Iowa State’s defense was, the offense had a tough time.
There was one stretch in the first half where it looked like it had a rhythm when Iowa State got a field goal and followed it up with a a 14-play, seven-minute and 19-second drive that featured plenty of All American running back Breece Hall and All-Big 12 receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hall capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run in a jumbo formation with seven offensive linemen in on the play.
It was the second half where the offense really sputtered.
Iowa State had a tough time running the ball and had a tough time getting chunk plays throughout.
Mistakes were what cost the Cyclone offense. Receiver Joe Scates fumbled the ball on Iowa State’s first drive. The Cyclones recovered but it led to a eight-yard loss.
In the third quarter, receiver Jaylin Noel also fumbled on a catch that would’ve been first down but the ball popped backwards and went out of bounds resulting in a fourth and one.
Late in the third quarter, after one of the few big plays that was made, which was a Tarique Milton 34-yard catch, Iowa State followed it up with a holding penalty and a false start, which made it first and 25. The Cyclones were forced to punt from its own 39-yardline on that drive because it was 4th and 12 due to the penalties.
UNI played stout throughout with its ball-possession offense, running the ball steadily and taking what was given to it in the pass game.
Iowa State quarterback put up decent numbers despite the scoring production. He completed 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards. He also rushed nine times for 58 yards.
Breece Hall, who had a good first half with 51 first-half rushing yards, had a hard time finding daylight in the second half. He finished the game with 23 carries, 69 yards and a touchdown. He was also Iowa State’s second leading receiver with four catches and 31 yards.
Iowa State’s leading receiver was Xavier Hutchinson, who caught seven passes for 88 yards.
UNI’s stout defense, which caused all sorts of problems for the Cyclones, was led by Austin Evans and Alfonzo Lambert, who both had nine tackles. Omar Brown was right behind them with eight tackles.
Iowa State’s offense will have plenty to go over during the week as it prepares to host Iowa next weekend at 3:30.