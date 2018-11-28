AMES, Iowa – For the second straight season Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
This season, he split the award with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.
No. 23 Iowa State (7-4, 6-3 Big 12) was picked to finish seventh in the conference but ended the season in a tie for third with West Virginia. The six conference wins are the most ever by an Iowa State team.
Campbell is the second Iowa State coach ever to win Conference Coach of the Year twice, joining Earle Bruce who won it in 1976 and 77.
In Campbell’s last four season as a head coach, dating back to his time at Toledo, he’s won coach of the year in his conference three times.
Iowa State players also received recognition by the Big 12 coaches.
Safety Greg Eisworth was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year and was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. He was the only First-Team selection for the Cyclones.
Eisworth, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College by way of Ole Miss, led Iowa State in tackles with 84, 54 of which were solo tackles. He also had four tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Seven Cyclones earned Second-Team honors. Running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler were both named to the Second-Team All-Big 12. Montgomery ran for 979 yards and 10 touchdowns through 11 games. Against Drake on Saturday, Montgomery will likely become Iowa State’s first back-to-back 1,000 yard rusher since Darren Davis who graduated in 1999.
Butler has caught 47 passes for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns through 11 games. Butler is one touchdown shy of tying Iowa State’s single-season touchdown receptions record and 15 yards short of breaking the single-season receiving yards record.
Kansas’ Pooka Williams and Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill beat out Montgomery for First-Team honors. Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace and West Virginia’s David Sills beat out Butler for First-Team honors.
The other five Second-Team members for Iowa State are tight end Charlie Kolar, running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, defensive back Brian Peavy, defensive tackle Ray Lima and defensive end JaQuan Bailey.
Nine more Iowa State players were honorable mention. Those nine were defensive end Spencer Benton, linebacker Willie Harvey, offensive lineman Josh Knipfel, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, offensive lineman Bryce Meeker, quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Mike Rose, full back Sam Seonbuchner and linebakcer Marcel Spears.
Of the 17 total players honored by the Big 12, only Peavy, Harvey, Benton and Seonbuchner are seniors.
Iowa State finishes its regular season Saturday against Drake on Saturday at 11 a.m.