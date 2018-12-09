AMES – For the second-straight year, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell’s contract has been extended.
Campbell’s contract now goes through the 2024 season, according to an Iowa State Athletics press release.
“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said according to the press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”
Part of that commitment is the new $90 million, 110,000-square foot facility that will include an academic and student services center, dining facilities, a sports nutrition center plus nearly 20,000-square feet of additional locker room, team lounges and gathering spaces for the football team.
The release didn’t specify if Campbell would receive an increase in pay, but it did say that he would have $1 million more to spend on his assistants. This is the second year in a row he’s received $1 million for his assistants.
“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”
Campbell has turned the Iowa State football program around in his first three years in Ames. After a 3-9 first season, Campbell has now had back-to-back eight win seasons.
“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to (President) Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said. “Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”
The Cyclones will play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 for a chance to win nine games, a feat only accomplished twice before at Iowa State.
“Matt is committed to doing some historic things with the Cyclone football program and we all understand it’s a partnership between the institution, athletics department, football team and fans and supporters,” Pollard said.