AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell understands the importance of a player-led program.
Campbell has identified those leaders and is confident the program is in safe hands with the announcement that senior cornerback Brian Peavy, senior quarterback Kyle Kempt, junior running back David Montgomery and junior defensive lineman Ray Lima are the captains for the 2018 season.
The captains were selected by their teammates.
"I couldn't be more pleased with the choices," Campbell noted.
Peavy joins recent Cyclone stars on the gridiron Allen Lazard, Joel Lanning and Kamari Cotton-Moya as two-time team captains.