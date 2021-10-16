Iowa State out to earn rare win at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State has had varying levels of success against everybody in the Big 12 over the years, whether it's been upset wins over heavyweights such as Oklahoma and Texas or regular victories over schools such as Kansas.

One place the Cyclones haven't had any success: Kansas State.

Even though the two programs are closely tied together, given the land-grant schools' similar profiles, Iowa State has not beaten the Wildcats on the road in 17 years. That not only predates Cyclones coach Matt Campbell and Chris Klieman, his current counterpart, but it dates all the way back to the first tenure of Bill Snyder in Manhattan.

“Football is really important there. We know,” said Campbell, who is 0-2 in his trips to Kansas State. “I don't know if I can say enough about Coach Snyder in terms of what he built there and how important he built college football in Manhattan. And you know, Coach (Klieman) has done a phenomenal job of carrying that tradition and pride on.”

The Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) have won two straight over Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) at home, including a 45-0 trouncing last season, but road success has been scant. Their last win at the stadium that now bears Snyder's name was Nov. 20, 2014.

“I think it's really important to that community,” Campbell said. “You can tell. You can feel it when you walk in the stadium. You can feel it when you walk on the field. You know. I'll tell you, it's a special place to play.”

It would be a better place to win.

The Cyclones had high expectations this season, but close losses to Iowa and Baylor put a damper on things early. But they hope a 59-7 rout of the Jayhawks their last time out can jumpstart the rest of the season, especially given Iowa State has a track record under Campbell of playing their best late in the year.

“They're two teams that know each other really well,” Klieman said, “and we spend an awful lot of time in the offseason self-scouting them. They're a good staff. They probably scout a little bit of everybody. But I think when teams know each other pretty well and have playmakers that make plays, you get competitive games.”

Like the Cyclones, the Wildcats had last week off. And it couldn't have come at a better time for a team that has been beset by injuries, including the knee injury to quarterback Skylar Thompson that hindered his mobility even when he returned.

“I'm getting better every day, truly,” he said. “The more that I get around and move around, the more confidence I'm building in it. Having a week off to still practice and build that confidence has helped a lot.”

