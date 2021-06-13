Iowa State riding the tight end train

“We really feel like we’ll be able to check a lot of the boxes we weren’t able to check last year like the run blocking part of it and the route running part of it,” Mouser said.

“He’s so fluid in his movements now and so strong in the run blocking part of it. He’s lightyears ahead of where he was last off season. We’re breaking down the finest details of his routes and the smallest steps he takes in the run game. He’s so particular.”

While Kolar was the pass-catching tight end and Soehner was the run-blocking tight end, Allen was the do-everything and anything tight end.

He’s solid as a run blocker and he has no problems in the pass game.

Well, maybe one problem.

He doesn’t always look the ball all the way in.

“He’s always on me about looking the football all the way in,” Allen said of Mouser. “He draws numbers on the nose of the football, so as soon as I catch it, I have to be able to tell him the numbers right away or I’ll be accused of not looking it in.”