AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced the suspension of four players on Friday.
“Four freshmen – Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez – have been suspended indefinitely from our football team for multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior. We have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program and these young men have failed to live up to those expectations.
"The players will not have any involvement with team activities nor access to our facilities while suspended. They will, however, have access to our academic facilities with the accompanying expectations of any student-athlete in our program.
"I would emphasize that these suspensions are not related to any one incident but rather a pattern of conduct that will not be tolerated within our Iowa State football program.”
None of the players appear on Iowa State’s two-deep depth chart, but all could’ve seen time because of the new redshirt rule.
The Cyclones open the season Sept. 1 when they host South Dakota State.