Iowa State's season ends with loss to Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO – It didn’t end the way Brock Purdy or the veterans on the Iowa State football team wanted Wednesday.

Clemson didn’t give the Cyclones a chance to craft a storybook ending to a season filled with similar conclusions.

Purdy was chasing a comeback when ISU ran out of miracles.

With the seconds quickly ticking away, Purdy gained enough yards to keep a last-minute drive alive with a first down but a fumble the senior quarterback would eventually recover landed shy of the needed yardage and the Tigers held on for a 20-13 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“Their defensive back came in, hit it out and that was it,’’ Purdy said. “To have it end like that, it hurts. I’m sorry how it ended.’’

The loss was the fifth among the six Iowa State endured this season that was decided by a touchdown or less.

“We were so close. The details, a little thing here or there, they matter,’’ Purdy said. “We fought to the end.’’

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said he believed his team, playing without four starters who either opted out of their final college game or were injured, would find a way.

The Cyclones defense had forced a three-and-out and a punt left ISU on its 11 with 1 minute, 52 seconds left.

Purdy moved the ISU quickly to the 40 before the final fumble.

“We’ve come up short a couple of times this year, but the way we fought, the way we battled, I’m proud of this team and the way it competed,’’ Campbell said.

And to Purdy, who led the resurgence of the Iowa State program, Campbell offered two words.

“Thank you,’’ Campell said. “I told him ‘thank you for all you have done, thank you for the way you led and thank you for being a guy who believed in something from the day you arrived.’”

Clemson outgained the Cyclones 315-270 yards but managed just 103 yards in the second half as Iowa State attempted to deny the Tigers an 11th-straight 10-win season.

The effort came after Clemson threatened to break the game open when it scored twice in a 53-second span in the third quarter to take a 20-3 lead.

Iowa State didn’t blink.

“We didn’t quit,’’ said Purdy, who completed 23-of-39 passes for 204 yards.

After the Cyclones were unable to score on the opening possession of the third quarter, the Tigers extended their 6-3 halftime advantage with a 16-play, 79-yard march.

Will Shipley carried the ball into the end zone on a 12-yard run, giving Clemson a 13-3 lead which reached 20-3 when Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return with 4:01 remaining in the quarter.

Goodrich scored after a Purdy pass was deflected back to the Iowa State quarterback who tried to knock it down but batted it away and into the arms of the Tigers’ cornerback for the score.

“Should have found a way to knock it down, but it didn’t happen,’’ Purdy said.

And then down two scores, the Cyclones went back to work.

“Keep fighting. That’s all we know,’’ ISU safety Greg Eisworth said. “We’ve been in that position before. Keep fighting and let the chips fall where they may.’’

Iowa State worked its way back into the game with points on its next two possessions.

Following an interception by Jake Hummel, Andrew Mevis’ second field goal of the game cut the Clemson edge to 20-6.

Purdy hit Charlie Kolar for a score from six yards out with 9:42 remaining on a drive extended by an unusual roughing the passer call.

Cyclones receiver Jaylin Noel benefitted from the roughing the passer call after he took a lateral from Purdy and was rocked after he threw the ball downfield.

The pass was intercepted by Keith Mcguire, a pick that was negated by the penalty and six plays later Iowa State found itself down 20-13 when Purdy went over the middle to hit Kolar for the Cyclones’ lone touchdown of the game.

Mevis kept ISU (7-6) close, matching a school a record as he collected the Cyclones’ only points of a first half that ended with Clemson in front 6-3 on a pair of B.T. Potter field goals.

Potter collected the only points of the first quarter when he capped game-opening 15-play drive with a field goal from 23 yards.

Mevis tied the game at 3-3 with 11 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the opening half when he hit from 22 yards to cap an 11-play, 78-yard drive by ISU.

The field goal was the 15th straight successful attempt by Mevis, tying a school record held by Jamie Kohl.

The Cyclones’ defense forced a three-and-out, but Mevis’ streak ended on the ensuing possession when he missed on an attempt from 43 yards.

Potter put the Tigers on top with 4:07 to go in the half, answering the ISU miss with a successful try from 51 yards.

Clemson had one final chance in the half to add to its lead but Potter missed from 36 yards as time expired.

“We were playing the kind of game we needed to play,’’ Campbell said. “It was the type of game we had to play against them to give ourselves a chance, but we came up short.’’

