IOWA ITEMS

Better with Fant: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday Iowa is a better football team when tight end Noah Fant is on the field and producing at a high level.

Calling the junior a “high-character guy’’ who has been “tremendous’’ to work with, Ferentz said Fant’s lack of snaps during the second half of last week’s game had more to do with Northwestern’s defense than anything.

Asked if the nine snaps the preseason all-American was on the field in the final two quarters of the 14-10 loss was enough, Ferentz said, “Nothing really looked very good last Saturday, quite frankly, offensively. There wasn’t much we did with consistency. We went back and looked at everything and we’ll try to keep him involved and get him involved. He’s a good football player and we’re a better team if we can get him the ball.’’

Iowa has plays designed for both of its tight ends. Ferentz referenced the failed two-point conversion attempt in the Purdue game that was designed to go to Fant.

“Unfortunately, he was assaulted on that play and didn’t get the opportunity. That kind of factors in sometimes,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a lot of plays designed for (Fant), for T.J. (Hockenson), for other guys, but if the defense takes something away, you’re out of luck.’’

One in, one out: Starting wide receiver Brandon Smith, who missed last week’s game against Northwestern because of a concussion suffered late in the Purdue game, has returned to practice this week and is expected back on the field Saturday at Illinois.

Iowa lost reserve receiver Max Cooper for the rest of the season because of an injury suffered late in the Northwestern game.

The 2019 number: While the NCAA early-signing period for winter and spring sports starts today, the early-signing period for football starts on Dec. 19.

The Hawkeyes currently have 16 verbal commitments for a recruiting class that Ferentz said Tuesday will ultimately number around 20, “give or take one or two either way,’’ by the time it is completed in February.