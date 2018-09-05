IOWA CITY -- The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that tickets to the Hawkeyes’ football game against Northern Iowa have sold out.
Iowa hosts the Panthers at 6:30 p.m. inside Kinnick Stadium. It is a “Fight For Iowa” game, so fans are encouraged to wear “Fight For Iowa” apparel.
The University of Iowa previously announced sellouts to home games against Iowa State (Sept. 8) and Wisconsin (Sept. 22). Tickets to all games announced as sellouts are available at stubhub.com.
Tickets are available for home games against Maryland (Oct. 20, Homecoming), Northwestern (Nov. 10, Black Out Game), and Nebraska (Nov. 23, Hy-Vee Heroes Game). Visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets or contact the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 800-IA-HAWKS for more information.
The Iowa-Northern Iowa game is televised on BTN.