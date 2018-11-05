IRVING, Texas – Iowa State freshman QB Brock Purdy was named the Big 12’s Co-Newcomer of the Week.
It marks the third time in the last four games Purdy has won or shared the honor.
A native of Gilbert, Arizona., Purdy helped lead the Cyclones to a 27-3 win over Kansas on Saturday by throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy completed 16-of-23 passes with no interceptions and also rushed for 27 yards.
Purdy connected with wide receiver Hakeem Butler on a pair of bombs in the first quarter to give the Cyclones a 14-0 lead. He hit Butler on scoring strikes for 83 yards, tying for the fifth-longest pass play in school history, and 51 yards.