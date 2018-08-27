AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa is suspended for Iowa State’s season opener against South Dakota State for an OWI he got back in January.
Tongamoa, a Merced Community College transfer, saw action in four games last season for the Cyclones.
His Iowa State journey has already been a rocky one. He arrived late to fall camp last year while he was finishing up course work at Merced. When he did get to campus, he gained 30 pounds of bad weight and didn’t see the field much.
Defensive line coach Eli Rasheed said earlier this fall that Tongamoa lost that weight and was in the best shape of his life. He was expected to have a much bigger impact this season.
He still could, but it would have to start in week two.