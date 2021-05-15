'It's the heartbeat of the football team:' Close-knit SDSU team set to play Sam Houston for FCS national title

This week, the No. 2 ranked South Dakota State football team is going to keep its foot firmly planted on the gas pedal.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jackrabbits will take on No. 4 Sam Houston State for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship, the final game in what has been a challenging 2020 season. South Dakota State and Sam Houston State will play Sunday at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas, for the FCS National Championship.

Twice this year, the Jackrabbits had their game cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, and with the season pushed back to the spring because of the pandemic, the team spent the fall doing walk-throughs and practices, unable to play actual games.

But this weekend, all of those frustrations will melt away, as SDSU plays for the first national title in program history.

It won’t be easy, as the Jackrabbits play a No. 4 ranked Bearkats team that battled back from a 24-3 halftime deficit to beat No. 1 James Madison in the national semifinals, 38-35. Sam Houston State is led on offense by quarterback Eric Schmid, whose 2,599 passing yards this season is the second-highest in the FCS.

The Bearkats offense currently ranks No. 7 in the nation with 39.1 points per game.