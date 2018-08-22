SIOUX CITY – Twins Joel and Jake Katzer didn’t plan to always be by one another’s side. It just seems to happen that way.
The brothers are chemistry and biology double majors at Morningside who just happen to have matching 4.0 GPA’s at Baldwin High School in Kansas while each scoring 31 on their ACT. On the football field, the twins are lining up next to each other too.
Joel mans an outside linebacker spot while Jake is working at the middle linebacker position. It wasn’t planned, but where one goes, seemingly the other is there. The third-ranked Morningside football team could certainly benefit from that fact this fall.
“We have the same classes and friend group so you will probably see us together,” Jake said.
Joel is quick to add his own two cents.
“It is not by choice,” he said. “If he wasn’t there it wouldn’t be a big deal.”
Joel earned seven starts last season and certainly showed that he was ready to carry on the tradition of strong play from the linebacker position for the Mustangs. He was second on the team with 78 tackles, had 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and seven pass breakups.
“It was exciting and a little nerve-racking in the beginning, but I had started a game before in my freshman year so I kind of knew what to expect,” he said. “I came in and had to rely on my teammates and they helped me out so it was good.”
Joel played with GPAC Defensive Player of the Year Caden McDonald and equally experienced outside linebacker Logan Rozeboom last season. Though both have graduated, they helped him learn on the job in a position that carries a lot of responsibility for the Mustang defense.
Joel responded to his first start last season against Northwestern by recording an interception.
Jake and Jesse Faltys are both getting snaps at middle linebacker in camp -- Jake is listed as the starter on the first two-deep of the season -- as they look to replace McDonald while Chase Nelson is moving from safety to another of the outside linebacker spots.
“They have set a standard that we all have to meet and that is a great standard to be able to measure yourself against,” Joel said.
Jake is the bigger of the two brothers at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds while Joel is 5-11 and 200. Jake is out to make a bigger impact after recording 42 tackles last season. Despite the close measurables Jake is a little harder hitter while Joel is a bit better in coverage, hence their linebacker positions.
“I am just hoping to contribute to the team as much as a I can this year,” Jake said. “I saw a little bit of the field last year and hopefully I will continue to see more and be able to help my teammates.”
The two juniors ended up at Morningside thanks in part to former Mustang wide receiver Chad Berg who attended the same high school in Kansas. They both played running back and linebacker their senior year after Jake missed most of his junior campaign with a back injury. Joel played quarterback that season strictly in the wildcat formation where he estimates he threw about 10 passes “probably three interceptions and three receptions.”
Morningside linebackers have never been shy about getting after an opponent and that is what the Katzers have liked about the entire defense during fall camp.
“One thing you can say about this defense is we are really relentless and we are always after the ball,” Jake said. “I think that is a good thing to start with.”
The Mustangs open up their season Saturday at Olsen Stadium when they host William Penn at 1 p.m.