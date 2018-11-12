ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Quarterback Tyson Kooima of Northwestern College is this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Kooima, a sophomore from Hull, Iowa, led the Red Raiders to a 31-14 home win over Briar Cliff last weekend. He completed 24 of 29 pass attempts for 336 yards and matched his career-high with four touchdown passes. Kooima has thrown for 300 yards or more in three straight games and four times this season. He is now seventh in career passing yards (5,645) and eighth in career passing touchdowns (45) in program history.