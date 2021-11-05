Locker room leadership becomes key to reversing Huskers' fortunes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s 7-on-7 drills unfolded at game speed. Linemen exploded out of their stances.

Fueled by impassioned monologues delivered in the locker room on Saturday night, the Huskers returned to practice this week like a team prepared to atone for its 28-23 loss to Purdue.

“No one has given any indication that they’re going to send it in,” defensive lineman Casey Rogers said Monday. “That’s just not how that locker room rolls. The captains have done a really good job of setting that standard.”

Nebraska’s locker-room leadership may be the last thread keeping this season from tearing to pieces. Since fall practice, coach Scott Frost has praised the Huskers for their preparation and commitment. He’s called them his favorite of the four teams he’s coached at Nebraska. And despite the pile of losses weighing on their psyches, Frost insists his players are too banded to bottom out.

“This is the best team I’ve had,” Frost said Thursday when asked how 2021 Nebraska’s leadership compared to other teams he’s coached. “These guys, they love each other, and they’re going to keep playing for each other.”

Why? Look at the characters involved. The captains weren’t the only ones talking after Saturday’s game. While Nebraska coach Scott Frost left Cam Taylor-Britt, Damion Daniels, Adrian Martinez and Austin Allen in charge of Saturday’s postgame pep talk, JoJo Domann addressed the team, too. “Quite a few” older players joined him, according to defensive linemen Ben Stille, which may explain why 3-6 Nebraska still feels it has a standard to uphold.

Players like Stille and Domann, both speeding toward the end of their sixth season at Nebraska, have sacrificed too much time and body tissue to end their careers with a flop. Daniels and Taylor-Britt have worked too hard to earn their captaincies. Martinez has withstood too many boo birds to not bask in a big win.

“He’s doing so many good things,” Frost said Monday. “I really want him to have the experience where he comes through and wins us a big game and gets redemption at the end of the ups and downs he’s been through.”

This season was supposed to follow that redemptive arc. Many of Nebraska’s leaders paused their professional lives — football or otherwise — to rewrite their tenure’s record. Martinez resculpted his body; Daniels shed his “Snacks” nickname to increase his stamina. Travis Vokolek, another fourth-year junior, revamped his approach to training and mentorship after reading “The Mamba Mentality,” Kobe Bryant’s book on the successful habits that led him to NBA superstardom.

The payoff? Three wins, six losses, and a familiar frustration each Saturday night. The Huskers have heard too many speeches reminding them to make one more play. They’re tired of being tired of being close.

They’ve heard Frost recite those tropes so many times that on Saturday, he decided not to. Instead, he let the players sort out the Purdue loss and decide Nebraska’s direction.

So with three games to play, he let the players set their own standard.

Maybe they can reverse Nebraska’s fortunes.

“That’s probably the impetus for the motivation that needs to happen here at the end of the season,” Frost said. “The guys (need to) decide, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna buckle down and get some of these games done at the end of the year.’”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0