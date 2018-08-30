STORM LAKE, Iowa -- For the second straight year the Buena Vista football team opened its season with a victory. Riding the combination of quarterback Cole Miller and receiver Eric Pacheco the Beavers downed Hamline 39-27 at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium on Thursday.
Miller threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns while Pacheco had eight catches for 242 yards and three scores. The 242 receiving yards are the second-most in a game in BVU history to Jalen Henningsen's 308 in 2015.
Hamline struck first just 44 seconds into the game as quarterback Justice Spriggs hit Tann Luceford for a 70-yard TD strike. The Beavers responded with back-to-back touchdown passes as Miller hit Pacheco for 37 yards and Caleb Herrick from five yards out.
Hamline would go up 14-13 on Spriggs' 1-yard run into the end zone, but the Beavers took a 20-14 lead into the locker room as Pacheco hauled in an 87-yard scoring strike from Miller.
Hamline would take their final lead of the game on a Zach Reed 25-yard fumble return, but the Beavers took control on Josh Werge's 2-yard TD run and Miller to Matthew Yngve from a yard out.
Pacheco would score his final touchdown of the game whit 1:34 remaining on a 46-yard strike. The score came 14 seconds after Hamline found the end zone to pull within six.
The Buena Vista defense recorded a pair of interceptions and had five sacks to help the cause.
Both teams moved the ball all night as BVU had 469 yards of toal offense while Hamlien had 458. Both Lunceford and Matt Miller had 100 yards receiving for Hamline.
The Beavers are back in action Saturday when they tavel to gace Concordia (Neb.) out of the GPAC.