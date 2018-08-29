CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Cornerback Xavior Williams is confident in his on-the-field brothers. Safety A.J. Allen is impressed with how everybody is on the same page.
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley also likes the personnel he has in his defensive backfield.
Those thoughts, however, do not mean there aren't concerns with a youthful Panther defensive backfield as it heads to Missoula, Montana, to face the 24th-ranked Grizzlies Saturday.
While Williams, a preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference player from Burlington, is back for second year as a starter at left corner, and Allen has been a regular, when healthy, at safety the past two seasons, the rest of the UNI's defensive backfield has a combined zero starts.
Gone are guys like two-year starter at corner Malcolm Washington, and big-play safety Elijah Campbell, who as of Wednesday remained on the Cleveland Browns' roster after signing as an undrafted free agent in May.
"The secondary has come a long ways and that was the piece of the puzzle that we were concerned about the most," Farley said. "We have come a long ways, but as I look at Montana, and the strength of its offense, it is at receiver.
"So we have our defensive backfield verse the strength of their football team."
The Grizzlies return Jerry Louis-McGee and Keenan Curran, a duo that combined for 88 catches for 1,448 yards last year at receiver. Dalton Sneed is Montana's quarterback. Sneed started six games at UNLV in 2016, before spending last season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas where he threw for 1,257 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
"If we were to go out there and stop them on every play and they get zero yards, that would be great, but that is unrealistic football," Allen said. They got people on scholarship, and we have people on scholarship.
"A defense's job is to try to stop them, and the offense's job is to try to score that is just how it goes. We will be ready for the challenge."
When the Panthers open on defense against Montana Saturday, junior college transfer Roosevelt Lawrence will start opposite of Williams at right corner, while sophomore Austin Evans will be at strong safety unless junior Christian Jegen, listed as questionable by Farley on Monday, is healthy enough to play.
UNI's top back-ups in the secondary are redshirt-freshman Isaiah Nimmers and true freshman Shakespeare Williams at corner, while sophomores Korby Sander and Suni Lane, who will also see a lot of time as a hybrid safety/linebacker, are the top reserve safeties.
"I feel like all those guys can play," Williams said. "They compete and have pushed each other to be better. They key is we just have to know our jobs and just do our jobs."
How much Montana will throw under head coach Bobby Hauck is unknown. In his first stint in Missoula, the Grizzlies' offense was roughly 55-45 run to pass in his seven seasons.
A year ago, Montana ran the ball 444 times and passed 416.
"My responsibility is I'm supposed to take care of those guys, and I won't leave them hanging," Allen said. "I will make sure we are all on the same page. Yes, we have a lot of young guys, but they are young guys who have progressed and are where they should be at.
"Coach JJ (Jeremiah Johnson), coach Savage (Aairon Savage) and coach Farley have done a great job of preparing us."