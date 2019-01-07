AMES – Running back David Montgomery will not return to Iowa State for his senior season.
The junior announced on Twitter on Monday that he’s declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.
"To God be the glory! I will forever love the Cyclone nation," tweeted Montgomery. "The last three years have been nothing short of amazing. From the first day I stepped onto campus in Ames, it has felt like home.
"From the roar of the crowd at Jack Trice Stadium to the quiet of studying for exams, to the warmth shown by me by Cyclone fans, I could have not asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best of my life. With our 2018 season now behind us, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft."
Montgomery has been a wrecking ball for the better part of two seasons for the Cyclones rushing for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. He was the first Iowa State running back to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ennis Heywood in 2000-01. Even as a freshman he rushed for 563 yards and two touchdowns.
Montgomery led the nation in forced missed tackles in 2017 with 104 and he led the Big 12 in yards after contact that season with 828. He rushed for 1,146 yards on 258 carries and 11 touchdowns as a Sophomore.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native followed up his impressive sophomore campaign with an equally impressive junior campaign.
Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards on 257 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
“The impact David had on the Iowa State football program, this University, and our great community is impossible to quantify,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said according to a statement released by the Iowa State athletics department. “He will be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his legacy will extend far beyond the field. He truly led the culture change within our walls, helping establish a ‘We Before Me’ mindset. We couldn’t be more excited for David and his family as he takes his next step in his journey.”
With Montgomery declaring for the NFL Draft, he will more than likely end Iowa State’s four-year draft-less streak. The last Iowa State player to be drafted was Jeremiah George in 2014.
According to ESPN draft experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, Montgomery is the No. 3 and No. 4 running back in the draft class, respectively.
Montgomery in his tweet, credited several people.
"Arriving at this decision was not easy and getting to this point in my life took the help of many people," tweeted Montgomery. "First and foremost, I thank God for watching over me and guiding me always. To my mother and father, thank you for being my rock and and teaching me to live life to the fullest and always strive to be the best I can be.
"Coach Campbell, Coach Lou and Coach Scheelhaase, you took a shot on a kid from Cincinnati who just wanted someone to believe in him as much as he believed in himself. You did that for me and I am grateful to the entire staff."