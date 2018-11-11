SIOUX CITY – Home sweet home.
That is where the top-ranked Morningside football team will be as it makes its latest run at an NAIA football championship. The Mustangs received the top overall seed for the postseason which begins Saturday with the only road trip that will need to be made to Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 15 for a national championship game.
The Mustangs (11-0) are joined in the playoffs by fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference member and fifth-ranked Northwestern (9-1). The GPAC received just two bids once again and it is the same two teams as last season. Northwestern reached the quarterfinals and Morningside reached the semifinals before both were sidelined by eventual national champion Saint Francis (Ind.).
Morningside will host Rocky Mountain (Mont.) which qualified for the postseason for the fourth time as the champion of the Frontier Conference. It’s the second time the Mustangs and Rocky Mountain (8-3) have met in the playoffs as Morningside earned a 40-21 win in 2013. Kickoff at Olsen Stadium is set for noon.
The Mustangs are led by senior quarterback Tent Solsma who leads the nation in total offense with 4,045 yards, passing with 4,049 yards and pass efficiency at 215.6. Senior wide receiver Connor Niles leads the NAIA in receiving yards at 1,943 and is second in receptions, scoring and all-purpose yards.
Morningside will mark its 15th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Championship Series for the nation’s longest active streak. Morningside has advanced to the quarterfinals 12 times in the last 14 years.
Northwestern was in the postseason for the first time since 2014 a year ago and now the Red Raiders make it back-to-back appearances with their only loss on the season coming to the Mustangs. Northwestern is in the playoffs for the 20th time in school history.
The Red Raiders were the first at-large team selected after finishing as the runner-up in the GPAC. Northwestern will host North Star Athletic Conference champion Dickinson State (N.D.). Dickinson State (8-2) is making its 19th playoff appearance.
The Red Raiders are led by sophomore quarterback Tyson Kooima who is fourth in the NAIA in total offense with 3,222 yards, sophomore wide receiver Shane Solberg is second in receiving yards per game at 129.5 and senior defensive back Bryce Van Beek’s nine interceptions is second in the nation.
Morningside earned the No. 1 seed while Marian (Ind.) is the second seed after winning the Mid States Football Association Mideast Division with a 10-0 record. Bethel (Tenn.) is the third seed at 10-0 having won the Mid South Conference Bluegrass Division, and Reinhardt (Ga.) is the fourth seed at 9-1 after winning the Mid South Conference Appalachian Division.
Saint Francis (Ind.), which has won the past two national titles, is the second at-large team and hosts Grand View.