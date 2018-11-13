SIOUX CITY -- Two of the most impressive NAIA football seasons ever put together were recognized Tuesday as Morningside senior quarterback Trent Solsma and senior wide receiver Connor Niles earned first-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors.
Solsma was named the Offensive Player of the Year thanks to a record-setting season that has the Mustangs sitting with an 11-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the postseason which begins Saturday with a home game against Rocky Mountain.
Solsma has thrown for 4,049 yards, 55 touchdowns and two interceptions this season while completing 75.3 percent of his passes. He currently sits third on the single-season passing yardage chart for the Mustangs and is tied with his junior season total for touchdown passes. He also owns the two best completion percentage marks.
Niles owns nearly every Morningside receiving record to be had. He has caught 109 passes for 1,943 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. That is the highest receiving yardage total in school history, along with the most catches, TD receptions.
The Mustangs also had a dominant defense that saw junior linebacker Joel Katzer named Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Northwestern senior Bryce Van Beek.
Katzer is the Mustangs’ fourth straight GPAC Defensive Player of the Year award winner, joining Zac Schleuger in 2015, Luke Gibbs in 2016 and Caden McDonald last season. All four played linebacker for the Mustangs.
Katzer is second on the team in tackles behind his twin brother, Jake, with 78, leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and has three interceptions.
Van Beek is second in the NAIA with nine interceptions a season after leading the way with seven.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan was named the GPAC Coach of the Year. Ryan received the award for the seventh time in his career after he previously won the award in 2004, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.
The Mustangs have seven first-team offensive selections and seven on defense.
Offensively, Solsma and Niles were joined by sophomore running back Arnijae Ponder who has rushed for 1,139 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Junior receiver Bo Els and senior tight end Riley Rischling were named to the top team as were senior offensive linemen Garrett Temme and Garrit Shanle.
Defensively, the Mustangs' defensive line put junior Alex Paulson and sophomores Seth Maitlen and Niklas Gustav on the top team. Senior defensive back Xavier Spann and junior safety Klayton Nordeen were also selected. Spann is a four-time first-team selection.
Morningside's dominance also continued on special teams where kicker Jared Amundson and punter Spencer Wyant were first-team members. Wyant leads the nation with a 44.3 average per put while Amundson has made all four of his field goals.
Van Beek is tied for eighth all-time in program history with 16 career interceptions. He is the sixth Red Raider player to take home GPAC Defensive Player of the Year honors joining Sam Van Ginkel (2015), Jordan Carlson (2012), Greg Hegstad (2014), Nathan Jansen (2008) and Austin Janssen (206).
Northwestern, which placed a total of five players on the first team, three on offense and two on defense.
Junior Jacob Kalogonis takes home first-team accolades for the second time, ranking second in the GPAC with 1,168 rushing yards this season.
Sophomore wide receiver Shane Solberg set school records in both receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,295), ranking sixth and third in the NAIA, respectively.
Paxton De Haan also was named to the top team on the offensive line.
Defensively, Tanner Machacek joins Van Beek on the defensive side as a first-team selection. Machacek ranks fourth on the the team with 52 tackles, despite missing two full games due to injury. The junior linebacker accounted for five tackles for a loss and registered 2.5 sacks.
Dordt, which registered a program-best 7-3 mark to finish third in the GPAC, saw sophomore Levi Jungling earn first-team accolades for the second straight year. He had 51 catches for 925 yards and eight touchdowns. He was joined by senior offensive lineman Devin Eekhoff.
Briar Cliff, which posted its first winning season in program history at 6-5, had a pair of first-team defensive selections.
Sophomore defensive lineman Omar Dyles led the Chargers with 5.5 sacks and was second with 11 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Caleb Wilson led Briar Cliff with 14 tackles for loss and 97 total tackles.