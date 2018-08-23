SIOUX CITY – Every coach worries about his football team’s season opener.
Steve Ryan is no different when it comes to his third-ranked Morningside Mustangs facing off against William Penn at Olsen Stadium even if his squad is heavily favored to claim the victory.
The Statemen run a triple-option offense that gives a coach pause, especially when there will be some new faces on the field for a Mustangs team looking to improve on last season’s 13-1 effort that ended in the national semifinals.
“There are so many unknows in a first game because a team has a whole summer to do different things then they have in the past so you always have to be prepared for that,” Ryan said. “It is service academy offense and as a quarterback he throws the ball very well. Anytime you play a service academy offense you have to stop the run and not allow them to control the clock and control the ball.
“There are always more mistakes in that first game with special teams and turnovers, so you try to prepare your guys to deal with the momentum and the big plays that are going to happen in the first game.”
The Mustangs will have to prove they can stop the Statesmen, but they have a defensive line that seems more than up to the task behind fifth-year senior Chase Reis, who led the team with 7.5 sacks last season.
Morningside will be breaking in three relatively new linebackers in Chase Nelson and Joel Katzer on the outside and Jake Katzer in the middle. Nelson was a safety last season while Joel really came on late in the campaign and Jake played a backup role a year ago.
“I feel really good about the linebackers but they are fairly new,” Ryan said. “Chase Nelson has played in a lot of games but this will be his first game at linebacker. The two Katzer brothers will be starting so they have played quite a bit, but this will be their first game going forward.”
William Penn has finished 7-4 four consecutive seasons and returns nine all-conference players out of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
The Statesmen's most disruptive player is All-American defensive lineman Resean Coleman. He had 18 tackles for loss including 12 sacks last season as a junior.
“The nose guard (Anthony Jackson is an outstanding player as well,” Ryan said. “All of their linemen are good, but I think those two are exceptional. They are going to test us and (quarterback) Trent (Solsma) needs to be ready to go.”
Ryan said the offensive line, which returns two veterans in senior center Garrett Shanle and junior left tackle Garrett Temme, will be tested by the Statesmen.
“I think their defensive line is fantastic and I think our O-line, especially our young guys, are going to be challenged out right out of gate,” he said. “(Shale and Temme) are steady performers and they keep their composure and they understand there are growing pains that come with playing with new guys. I think they bring some consistency and a steadiness to the O-line.”
William Penn quarterback Tyler Wood stepped in last season after injuries opened the door and passed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 500 more yards. He is protected by an offensive line that has four returning all-conference performers led by team captain Haydn Stender.
The biggest question is how William Penn will try to slow down the offensive juggernaut that is Morningside. Fifth-year seniors Solsma and wide receiver Connor Niles are two of the best at their position in the nation. Solsma threw for more than 4,000 yards last season and a record 55 touchdowns while Niles had 93 receptions for 1,449 yards.
“Having those guys (along with Reis and corner back Xavier Spann) on the field -- and you play all of those playoff games -- they have started close to 40 football games,” Ryan said. “There are good things going for those guys and they bring consistency and have shown they can play well in a first game in the past.”
Sophomore Reid Jurgensmeier is listed as another starting wide receiver and junior Addison Ross has excelled at the Mustang’s J-back position as a 6-foot-4 junior. Morningside is also looking to replace 2,000-yard rusher Bubba Jenkins. That effort is led by sophomore Arnijae Ponder, who had a strong freshman campaign before suffering a leg injury.
The Mustangs, who have not lost a season-opening game since 2003, will have a bye week after their opener.