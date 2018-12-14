SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Morningside College senior football student-athlete Trent Solsma earned the honor of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top player at the NAIA Champions banquet Friday, preceding the 2018 national championship game.
The Dakota Dunes, South Dakota native, already the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, a Tier 2 all-region selection, a Google Cloud academic all-district 3 and college division Academic All-America of the Year honoree and a first team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press, was quick to credit one of his best friends and favorite wide receiver target just moments after being lauded. “Hey, half of my touchdowns, completions and yardage go to (senior wide receiver) Connor (Niles of Sioux City, Iowa) … he’s been my go-to guy,” he stated. “I am so thankful for this as there are a lot of great players in NAIA … it’s a great honor.”
Solsma is the third Mustang player to be honored as the top NAIA athlete. He joins former wide receiver Kyle Schuck (2013) and previous signal caller Ryan Kasdorf (2015) in being recognized. He’s had a prolific career, setting school career and season records in passing yards, total offensive yards and touchdown passes. This season has been Solsma’s best as he’s guided the Mustangs to a 14-0 record, a No. 1-ranking and its second appearance in the NAIA Football National Championship. Solsma has thrown for 5,097 yards, 68 touchdowns and just six interceptions during his senior season with the yardage and touchdown marks being single-season national all-time bests. He has completed 72.6 percent of his passes (366-504) and averages 364.2 yards per game, posting an efficiency rating of 199.7. His career numbers include 13,739 yards and 161 touchdowns with the scoring strikes being a national record.
Morningside senior wide receiver Connor Niles, another Bishop Heelan product, was named to the AP All-American first team. The 5-11, 195-pound speedster has 146 receptions for 2,475 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. Niles has already set the NAIA single-season receiving yardage record, surpassing the previous high of 2,221 by Chris George in 1993. He also has the opportunity to break the single-season reception record of 158 held by Caleb Thomas of Graceland University. Niles will likely end his career ranked third all-time in NAIA receptions, currently sitting at 329. He would need 20 catches in the title game to tie for second place and George holds the all-time mark of 430 catches.
Northwestern College’s Bryce Van Beek, a 175-pound senior defensive back, was a first-team pick. Van Beek intercepted 10 passes for a Red Raider squad that finished 9-2 and reached the NAIA playoffs.
Morningside defensive back Xavier Spann,a senior from Lakeland, Florida, has a team-high six interceptions and was named to the second-team.
Northwestern sophomore wide receiver Shane Solberg was named a second-team pick. Solberg, a Boyden native, led the Red Raiders with 84 catches for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 124.9 receiving yards per game and averaged 16.4 yards per catch.
Mustangs senior punter Spencer Wyant was named a second-team selection. Wyant, a Sergeant Bluff native, punted 43 times for a 42.1 yards per punt. His longest punt of the season was 67 yards.