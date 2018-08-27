SIOUX CITY -- Brandon Wegher, Tyler Kavan and Bubba Jenkins.
That's quite a list of running backs the Morningside football team has had in the backfield since the start of the 2013 season.
Wegher is the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,815 yards, Kavan has the all-time touchdown mark for rushers with 58, and Jenkins recorded a record 12 100-yard rushing performances in his lone season a year ago while going for more than 2,000 yards on the ground.
Arnijae Ponder, just a sophomore, got his first chance to take the bulk of the carries as the new lead running back for the Mustangs Saturday. The 6-foot, 190-pound Omaha native responded with 155 yards on 26 carries and a pair of touchdowns in a season-opening win over William Penn 49-21.
"Coming into the season I kind of knew I was going to be that guy, but I didn't hold it against anyone because I just want to live up to the standards of Bubba from last year. I just want to get the job done.
"I don't think it is really any pressue, I just take it one game at a time."
"AP is a different back and we have been fortunate to have great backs (but) the reality is they are all different people, different style of runners," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "AP is a little more of a slasher, a great person, and he just had to get into his rhythm, find his game and take off with it."
Ponder showed the determination that will make him successful against the Statesmen.
Held to just 26 yards on eight carries in the first quarter, AP as he is known, broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 in the second quarter.
"They were running a 3-3 stack so it wasn't very easy and got off to a slow start, but we finished it," he said. "It is just a grind rushing for five yards, six yards, waiting for the big plays to happen.
"(The touchdown) was great relief because I want to get my linemen off the field and into the end zone."
Ponder and his offensive line continued to wear on the Statesmen defense in the second half with runs of 12 and 14 yards in the third quarter and scored his second TD on a 3-yard plunge into the end zone.
"We run a fast-paced offense so I noticed their team was wearing down," Ponder said. "We are a quick team, we practice quick, so I am used to it."
It was the way that Ponder went about getting his yards that impressed Morningside quarterback Trent Solsma.
"Tough runner. He was running through tackles all day and they were hitting him hard," Solsma said. "He took a beating today and he is going to be sore tomorrow, but he ran really hard and I think that is a huge first game to build his confidence up."
Solsma has seen the running back grow in the system with a year under his belt.
"Just running between the tackles," he said. "Last year I don't know if that was particularly his strong suit, but this year, especially today, he had to run through the tackles and he looked comfortable doing it."
Ponder was enjoying a strong freshman campaign when he rushed for 598 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing the final four game because of a leg injury.
"It was a very good rehab process because the strength coach (Aaron Jung) helped me with it a lot," Ponder said. "Just getting back on my feet, working on my mobility and getting side to side and just running, so he has me back on my feet. I just took it one day at a time."
Ryan likes what he sees from Ponder leading into this season.
"He has always been a confident ball player, he has always had a great work ethic, but now you see some of that leadership take place with all the young running backs," he said.