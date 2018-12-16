SIOUX CITY – It’s almost like this was meant to be, but Morningside College’s path to the NAIA Football National Championship certain wasn’t easy.
Despite the presence of two of the most prolific offensive players in NAIA history and a magnificent defense, the top-ranked Mustangs were not assured of anything and it came down the final minute of the title game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida, Saturday night.
NAIA Player of the Year Trent Solsma threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Connor Niles with 1:29 remaining, ringing up what proved to be the deciding points in a thrilling 35-28 triumph over No. 7 Benedictine (Kan.).
It was the 164th touchdown pass of Solsma’s brilliant collegiate career and the 73rd TD grab by Niles, who earlier in the game became the all-time NAIA leader in pass receiving yards.
"I just remember catching it and then going to my knees," Niles said. “After that, it was all cameras and teammates mobbing me," he added. "This is absolutely amazing."
"It was going to him no matter what," Solsma admitted. "He's made big plays his entire career. This was no different."
Morningside caught a huge break when Benedictine muffed an attempted punt late in the game deep in its own territory. Punter Jacob Young couldn’t handle a low snap but somehow chased the ball down and got off a short kick that was recovered by Alex Paulson at the 18-yard line.
“We were not going after it, we were setting up a return for Connor and it was a bad snap and the guys saw the ball on the ground like sharks to blood,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “Of course I’m screaming on the sideline pick it up, pick it up, but nobody could pick it up.
“We got the ball in a situation were we felt we could kick a field goal to win. I said if we have a chance to score a touchdown, we score a touchdown.”
Morningside’s defense still had to hold the Ravens one more time and All-American defensive back Xavier Spann broke up three ensuing pass attempts. After that, it was victory formation for the Mustangs, who capped a 14-0 season with the school’s first national football championship.
"I've been motivated to not let this season end," Ryan said. "The toughest part for me was that, at the end of the night, the year would be over. I'm so proud of what they've accomplished. It ended the way we were hoping. I'm ecstatic."
Morningside trailed 20-14 at halftime. The Mustangs jumped to a 14-7 lead in the first six minutes of the game Benedictine rattled off 13 unanswered points, including the only points of the second quarter on two Young field goals.
It was the first time all season that Morningside had trailed at halftime.
“We remained pretty calm,” said Solsma, who had an uncharacteristic shaky first half with two interceptions. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot, especially throwing those two interceptions, especially the one by the redzone. It was no different than any other halftime.
“We just stayed the course.”
On the second play of the second half, Solsma found Niles open down the sideline for a spectacular 80-yard touchdown and on the Mustangs’ next series he fired a 19-yard scoring pass to Reid Jurgensmeier.
The defense took over from there, although it allowed a touchdown and two-point conversion after Benedictine took over at the Mustang 38-yard line. That came after a failed fourth-down try and tied it at 28-28, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
"We had to stay relaxed and have fun down the stretch," said tackle Chase Reis, named the Defensive Player of the Game after registering eight tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. "This was our last go around, the last time to be able to play with our friends in a game we love. It couldn't have ended much better.
"It was all about (our defense) getting an opportunity and making the most of it," he added. "Our coaches have been working with day in and day out making sure we were ready for just such a thing."
There were more defensive stars as well. Linebacker Joel Katzer was seemingly all over the field while recording 18 tackles. Klayton Nordeen added 10 stops and an interception that set up one of the first-half touchdowns, while Joel Katzer’s twin brother Jacob had nine tackles.
Solsma passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns while Niles had seven catches for 164 yards and sophomore Arnijae “AP” Ponder was a huge factor with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Niles, named the Offensive Player of the Game, caught the game-winning touchdown for the second straight game. His never-to-be-forgotten TD grab in overtime in a blizzard at Olsen Stadium gave the Mustangs a 34-28 win over two-time defending national champion Saint Francis (Ind.).
Niles amassed 6,239 career receiving yards while Solsma passed for 5,391 yards.
Morningside was denied in its only other trip to the national title game, falling to Marian (Ind.) in overtime in 2012.
This time, though, the Mustangs brought the Tom Osborne Trophy back to Iowa.