Morningside to face Jamestown on long road trip

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – In the Great Plains Athletic Conference, there isn’t a lot of road trips long enough for an overnight stay, but as the Mustangs gear up for Jamestown Saturday, that is a part of the trip.

No. 1 Morningside takes on Jamestown Saturday afternoon in Jamestown. The Mustangs are looking to take advantage of a night in a hotel to come closer as a team.

“We just don’t have that many road trips where we have overnights and we stay in the hotel, so as much as anything, we see it as a great time to take a little mini vacation and spend a night in a hotel and get up the next morning and play a ball game,” head coach Steve Ryan said. “So you just kind of talk about, hey, this is an opportunity to be on the road and just enjoy a couple days together.”

Coming off a 70-17 win over Hastings last Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the Mustangs are hoping to carry the momentum of a strong start into this weekend. Morningside has trailed in the first half in three of its five games this season, with the two exceptions being Dordt in week two and hasting last week.

“We’ve actually started behind three of the five games we played this year, so I think those games as much as anything, they just remind you that you have to keep playing, you know, one play or one series doesn’t make the game,” Ryan said. “I hope our guys realize that they have to play every week and that anybody can beat them.”

Last weekend, it was a strong passing attack that put Morningside in front. Joe Dolincheck had eight first half passing touchdowns, four to Austin Johnson. Johnson didn’t play in the second half after a strong first half showing.

The Mustangs slowed up in the third quarter, not scoring before two fourth quarter scores by the reserves pushed the lead out further. Ryan still wants to see his group play four quarters of strong football, something he feels they haven’t done yet this season.

“I think at times we still kind of let up, and I’d like to see us perform better on third down and we still kind of just need to play a complete game,” Ryan said. “We’ve yet to have a game this year where we just haven’t had stretches where we haven’t played well, and even Saturday, you know, we just didn’t really play particularly well in the third quarter.”

The Jimmies are 2-4 in conference and 3-4 on the season overall. All three of the Jimmies wins have come at home, where they are 3-1 on the season. Jamestown’s lone home loss came at the hands of Northwestern.

The Jimmies average 22.1 points per game offensively while Morningside allows 20.4 points per game. The challenge for the Mustangs will be slowing the Jimmies down offensively.

“The Jimmies have an experienced quarterback,” Ryan said. “I think (Cade) Torgerson is an outstanding quarterback, and when he’s playing well, you’ve got to be really concerned. He’s got some really good offensive weapons and I think it’s a dynamic offense. Sometimes they’re just clicking and we have to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Despite all of the success the Mustangs have had this season, they are still focused on the daily grind of improving this season.

“The biggest thing is we talk about daily improvement, getting better on a day-to-day basis, keeping the guys focused on the moment and where we are right now,” Ryan said. “That’s what we always try to do and just remind them that who’s better on paper doesn’t always matter. All that matters is who’s better once the ball is kicked.”

Morningside and Jamestown are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Jamestown, North Dakota Saturday.