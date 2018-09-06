KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The third-ranked Morningside football team got an extra week to prepare as it once again steps up in level of competition.
Several times in recent years under head coach Steve Ryan the Mustangs have played powerhouse NCAA III programs like Wisconsin-Whitewater, or like they will do Saturday, Morningside will travel to face NCAA Division II Truman State.
“They are bigger, physical and faster than what we are used to seeing on a week-to-week basis,” Ryan said. “Athletically it is a higher level of play and when you play that way then it forces you to raise your game and play faster.”
Morningside is coming off a convincing home-opening win over William Penn 49-21 two weeks ago. The Mustangs have won 18 straight regular season games with the last loss coming on Sept. 24, 2016 against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“It seems like a long time since we have played and we kind of went back into camp mode in terms of working on things about ourselves,” said Ryan of the early bye week. “It is a little bit like we are starting over again.”
The Mustangs won the matchup with Truman State last season 35-30 as they had a 35-17 lead going into the fourth quarter in Sioux City.
Quarterback Trent Solsma threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns, Bubba Jenkins ran for 101 yards and Connor Niles was held to two yards on two catches. Solsma has 98 touchdown passes in his career and 8,971 passing yards entering the game. The running game behind Arnijae Ponder will also be key as he is coming off a 155-yard effort in the opener.
In the last meeting between the two teams, the Mustangs feasted on change-the-momentum plays to win. Linebacker Caden McDonald had an interception return for a touchdown and Niles has a big punt return score among them.
“The keys to victory last time are the same keys to victory this time and that was turnovers and special teams,” Ryan said. “We had the pick-6 by Caden, we had the punt return by Niles, we had a blocked field goal and those things really changed things in our favor.”
The Bulldogs finished 5-6 last year but won their final four games.
Truman State lost its opener to Michigan Tech 20-10 as the Bulldogs managed just 257 yards of offense. Truman, which did not score in the second half, saw quarterback Jaden Barr lead the team with 128 yards passing and two interceptions while also leading the way on the ground with 64 yards on 11 carries.
Running back Jordan Salima is back after recording 1,111 yards on the ground a season ago.
“Salima is an outstanding back and had a great game against us last year,” said Ryan who saw the running back rush for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sioux City last season. “At times we struggled with him and just how big and physical their offensive line is. With that, Jaden Barr, man, he can run, he can throw. He just has the ability on any given down to break a game wide open.
“On defense we have got to be able to get off the field because there were several times we gave up third-and-long type situations (against William Penn). It was a little bit frustrating and I think our defense would like to find ways to get off the field.”
Ryan compared Barr to former Morningside quarterback Joel Nixon who brought a “higher level of speed” to the position.
The size and ability that Morningside will face on both lines is one of the biggest tests when the Mustangs step up to this level of competition.
Defensively, the Bulldogs' Sam Reeves was among the national leaders in both quarterback sacks and tackles for loss as he registered 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season. He has 22 sacks in his career.
Truman was picked fourth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason coaches’ poll.