Try 1 month for 99¢
Morningside Niles

Morningside's Connor Niles gets some good yardage after a catch during Saturday's NAIA National Title Game in Daytona Beach, Florida. Niles caught the game-winning score with under 2 minutes left from quarterback Trent Solsma as Morningside won its first-ever NAIA title.

 Nick Buth, Morningside College

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The record-setting duo of Trent Solsma and Connor Niles hooked up one final time to carry Morningside College to its first NAIA national championship in football.

Solsma's 16-yard pass to Niles in the end-zone broke a 28-28 tie with Benedictine College with just 01:29 to play. Benedictine turned the ball over on downs after the ensuing kickoff, and the Mustangs ran out the clock to cap a perfect 15-0 season.

Morningside rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to take a 21-10 lead on a 80-yard score from Solsma to Niles on their first possession of the second half. The two seniors , who broke numerous school and NAIA records during their careers, hooked up on three TDs in the championship game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For complete coverage of the title game, check back at siouxcityjournal.com

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Load comments