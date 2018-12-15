DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The record-setting duo of Trent Solsma and Connor Niles hooked up one final time to carry Morningside College to its first NAIA national championship in football.
Solsma's 16-yard pass to Niles in the end-zone broke a 28-28 tie with Benedictine College with just 01:29 to play. Benedictine turned the ball over on downs after the ensuing kickoff, and the Mustangs ran out the clock to cap a perfect 15-0 season.
Morningside rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to take a 21-10 lead on a 80-yard score from Solsma to Niles on their first possession of the second half. The two seniors , who broke numerous school and NAIA records during their careers, hooked up on three TDs in the championship game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.
