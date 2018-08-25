SIOUX CITY – There was a feeling of haven’t we seen this before during Morningside’s football opener on Saturday.
Quarterback Trent Solsma and wide receiver Connor Niles connected for the first two Mustang touchdowns of the game. There was a strong Morningside defense that refused to buckle to the heat or a William Penn offense that kept running at it all game long. And, of course, there was another Niles school record.
William Penn at Morningside football action on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
There were, however, some new things to like about the 2018 Mustangs as well.
Sophomore running back Arnijae Ponder went up against a stout Statesmen front and ripped off 155 yards, two scores with a six-yard per carry average in his first turn as the featured back. Morningside’s three new starting linebackers led the team in tackles with Jake and Joel Katzer each having 14 and Chase Nelson next with 11.
Third-ranked Morningside, which hasn’t lost a season opener since 2003, was in no real jeopardy against William Penn as it picked up the 49-21 victory at Olsen Stadium.
“We just do what we do and make other teams adjust to us,” Solsma said. “We knew if we got going and we buried them with our tempo that they would really struggle and it showed. We went out and we started really fast and that really wore out their line and linebackers.”
Niles had another monster game for the Mustangs with nine catches for 190 yards. The fifth-year senior from Bishop Heelan had five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to tie Kyle Ortegren for the most receptions in a career at the school with 219. He set the new mark on Morningside’s first offensive play of the second half on a 6-yard reception.
“It is a great honor,” Niles said. “I have played with two quarterbacks that will eventually be in the hall of fame in Ryan Kasdorf and Trent. I have been pretty fortunate here at Morningside and you come out here and see a dude like Reid (Jurgensmeier). Reid had four touchdowns last year and comes here today and gets three.”
Jurgensmeier had four catches for 95 yards and gave Solsma another target in a game where the Mustangs were able to pick apart the Statesmen’s defensive secondary. The fifth-year senior quarterback threw for 329 yards and five touchdowns.
Morningside started the season with the ball on offense and the familiar combination of Solsma to Niles was clicking from the start. Niles hauled in a 12-yard pass on third-and-11. He followed that up with a 63-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown as the Statesmen defense lost him.
“We wanted to establish ourselves right away and then get the other guys involved,” said Niles of the early scores. “It is always nice to start the season hot. If you come out and you are flat it can drag on throughout the season, but if you come out hot like that it is always nice.”
William Penn threw just two passes the entire first half, but Tyler Wood made his first one a big one. Wood used some play action to hit Tyler Phillips on a 62-yard pass down to the 9. Phillips would have scored on the play had he not tripped on the turf.
The Statesmen would score on a 3-yard run from Jesse Bade to tie the game at 7-all, but it was all Morningside the rest of the quarter.
A personal foul and a pass interference on William Penn helped keep Morningside’s next drive alive and set up Niles' second TD reception from 29 yards out.
A third personal foul in the first quarter by William Penn started a Morningside drive that ended in Solsma’s third touchdown pass of the half. He connected with Jurgensmeier on a 22-yard strike to make it 21-7. Solsma was sacked twice in the game and hit numerous other times, but William Penn returning All-American lineman Resean Coleman had just two assisted tackles on the day.
“Trent had some good composure and he got in some tough situations and didn’t turn the ball over and took care of the ball,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “They were exceptional up front and we were able to move the football.”
Joel Katzer and Chase Nelson combined for three straight negative plays to force the Statesmen to punt on their next possession. The Mustangs would stretch their lead to 28-7 as Ponder scored on a 36-yard run on a fourth-and-4 play. Ponder showed his toughness against the Statesmen as he got stronger as the game went on.
“We have a lot of stuff to work on but it was a great start,” he said.
William Penn made things interesting just before the half as their triple-option offense went all run on a 15-play, 76-yard drive that took 7:35 off the clock and closed the gap to 28-14 at the break. The Statesmen had several long drives in the game with 285 yards rushing on 59 carries. They threw the ball just eight times with one of those picked off in the end zone by Steven Evans.
“It was a four-quarter game and a hot game especially on the defensive line,” said lineman Seth Maitlen, who had five tackles and a tackle for loss. “Coach told us they weren’t afraid of us and we weren’t afraid of them. … Our goal every week is just to get better and dominant every week in practice and on the field.”
The Statesmen fumbled the ball on the first drive of the second half and Morningside scored on a 12-play drive capped by Solsma to Jurgensmeier for nine yards. The final connection between the pair came on a 46-yard strike for the lone fourth quarter score.
The Mustangs are off next week before taking to the road to face NCAA Division II Truman State in Kirksville, Missouri. Morningside won the matchup last season 35-30 in Sioux City.