A game-by-game recap of the Morningside football championship season

SIOUX CITY — Perhaps the short turnaround from the spring football season to the 2021 regularly-scheduled schedule was what the Morningside University football team needed the most.

The Mustangs lost in a national semifinal last spring to Northwestern, but that fueled the fire Morningside needed to make sure a semifinal loss wasn’t in the 2021 story.

The storybook season for the Mustangs ended with a 38-28 win over Grand View on Saturday in the NAIA national football championship, completing a 14-0 season that included winning all 10 games in the GPAC schedule.

Let’s take a brief game-by-game look at the Mustangs’ championship season.

Morningside 64, Concordia 7

The Mustangs jumped out to a quick start, leading 35-0 at the half. Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw three TD passes during the first half.

Ryan Cole earned a couple of TD runs while Kaden Ladwig threw a TD pass during the fourth quarter to Zach Norton.

The Mustangs tallied 652 yards.

Defensively, Jalen Portis had a team-high nine tackles, including two tackles-for-loss for 10 yards. Weston Schultz forced a fumble, while Zach McKee recovered the ball on that play.

Morningside 56, Doane 14

Ladwig got the start against the Tigers, and in his first career start, the OABCIG High School grad went 9-for-13 for 218 yards and a passing touchdown.

Dolincheck also threw 14 passes, and he completed 11 of them for 198 yards.

Tyler Wingert led the Mustangs defense with 11 tackles and an interception.

The Mustangs ‘D’ tallied nine tackles for losses and five sacks.

Morningside 56, Mount Marty 7

It was the first meeting between the Mustangs and a college football program in 99 years.

The Mustangs scored 28 points in the first half, then they amped up the production in the second half for 28 more to secure the win.

Sims had a hand in four of those touchdowns, as he had two rushing touchdowns in each half. He collected 158 yards on 16 carries. He averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

With 2:17 left in the second quarter, Jamal Jones picked up his fourth-career pick-6 as a college football player in the secondary.

Morningside 59, Midland 14

Morningside’s homecoming was full of celebration.

The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 28-0 during the second quarter to move to 4-0.

Sims scored four rushing TDs, all during the first half.

Dolincheck hit the 3,000-yard mark for the third straight season during the game.

Morningside 62, Hastings 7

The Mustangs scored 62 straight points, and Sims played a large part in those points. The Florida running back scored five rushing TDs during the first half and added one more during the second half. His six TDs set a program single-game record, breaking Brandon Wegher’s record of five.

Morningside’s defense held Hastings to 134 total yards.

Morningside 84, Briar Cliff 7

Coach Steve Ryan rode the saddle after the emphatic win at Memorial Field on Oct. 16, as the longtime Mustangs coach won his 200th game.

The Mustangs led 56-0 at the half, thanks to three passing TDs from Dolincheck. Sims and Cole had two rushing TDs apiece in the first half, and Michael Minor also scored a rushing TD.

Morningside 34, Dordt 28

The Top 15 matchup was a nailbiter, and both defenses played very well in the late October game.

Dordt’s final drive went as deep as the Morningside 28-yard line, and with 6 seconds left, the Defenders had a shot to hit the end zone to break a long GPAC winning streak owned by the Mustangs.

Lonell Boyd Jr. picked off a pass from quarterback Tyler Reynolds, clinching the win for the Mustangs.

Chase Carter also hit four field goals in the win.

Morningside 70, Jamestown 7

Dolincheck threw for 343 yards in the win, while Sims ran for 98 yards.

Joshua Simmons was the leading receiver with 90 yards.

The Mustangs’ defense held the Jimmies to 278 total yards.

Morningside 55, Northwestern 49

Again, the Mustangs' defense stepped up late in the fourth quarter.

This time, Wingert earned an interception that stopped a Red Raiders drive late, and sealed the shootout win.

Sims had 31 carries for 173 yards.

Morningside 52, Dakota Wesleyan 7

Morningside receivers Caleb Schweigart and Zach Norton caught 100 yards of passes from Dolincheck.

Meanwhile, Wingert led with 17 total tackles, and 3 1/2 of those were for loss of yardage.

The Tigers were held to 55 first-half yards.

Playoffs

Morningside 63, Ottawa 38

Ottawa played the Mustangs close during the first half, trailing 35-31 at the half. Morningside pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Spirit 28-7.

The defense played a key part, holding the Spirit to less than five yards per play in the second hald.

Morningside 58, Kansas Wesleyan 21

Dolincheck threw for 417 yards in the win to advance to he semifinals. He led the offense to over 550 yards and threw for five touchdowns.

During the game, the Bellevue, Neb., native reached 12,000 yards for his career.

Morningside 28, Northwestern 19

The third chapter between the two went to Morningside, and the Mustangs 'D' stepped up when needed the most.

The Red Raiders visited the red zone seven times, but Morningside kept them out of the end zone a half dozen times. Wingert was the Defensive Player of the Game, leading the defense with 19 tackles.

Morningside 38, Grand View 28

The Mustangs trailed late in the second quarter, 28-21, but all three phases of the program played a part in the comeback.

Sims scored with 6 seconds left in the first half that tied the game at 28-28. Then, Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier with 9:22 left in the game, and Carter sealed it with a 26-yard field goal with 70 seconds left.

The last two Vikings drives ended on downs. Isaac Pingel and Dominick Barret stopped the Vikings with 3:31 left, then forced two incompletions from Johnny Sullivan with less than a minute left.

