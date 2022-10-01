COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside football faces Top 25 challenge on the road

FREMONT, Neb. – For the first time this season, the Morningside Mustang football program leaves the state of Iowa for a football game.

The Mustangs are headed to Fremont, Nebraska as they take on No. 17 Midland Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Midland’s undefeated, they've played five games already, we've played three,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “So they've got quite a bit of experience going into this game and neither one of us has any like opponents, or anything that regard. From watching them on film, they're an outstanding football team, play outstanding defense, so it's gonna be a big test for us.”

Three of Morningside’s first four games have come against opponents that were ranked the week they played. The Mustangs had a season opening win over current No. 4 Northwestern and beat a previously ranked Dordt team in Sioux Center in week two.

After playing Briar Cliff two weeks ago in their last game, the Mustangs took advantage of a rest week last week in preparation for Saturday.

“It was probably good for us,” Ryan said. “We had quite a few bumps and bruises coming out of that first three week stretch, so we were ready for a week off.”

Morningside is feeling confident with the growth the team saw over the first month of the season, and Ryan said the team feel as though they have gotten better week-by-week.

“We had to get better through each and every week as we went along, and I felt they did that,” Ryan said. “I think we’re sitting as well as you can be, so (I’m) pleased with how they approached the bye week and how they’re working through it all.”

The bye week also came at a convenient time for Morningside from an off the field perspective as well.

Prior to the Mustangs game against Briar Cliff, it was announced that Ryan would be inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame. During the game against the Chargers, Joe Dolincheck passed Trent Solsma for the all-time passing yards leader and following the game, during the bye week, Sione Tuifua was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

“All those things are nice, including Sione Tuifua’s Allstate Good Works Team, all that stuff,” Ryan said. “It’s kind of nice just to have it out of the way. They’re great honors, but it all happened kind of right there at that bye week time, and it kind of gives us a chance to just focus on playing the game.”

The Mustangs want to have as much focus on Midland as they can this week, as the Warriors are the lone other GPAC team standing undefeated. The Warriors are 5-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

Midland’s defense has been one of the top groups in the conference, allowing a GPAC best 8.3 points per game this season during conference play. Meanwhile, Morningside’s offense has been the best producing group in the conference during league play, scoring an average 46 points per game.

“We're gonna find out if they're ready for that challenge,” Ryan said of his offense. “But, you know, I think a lot of it is, they've done a good job of working on the things that they needed to improve coming out of those first three weeks. I think they've prepared themselves for that challenge by just trying to improve and get better, going through the process of it all.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will take possession of first place in the conference as we reach the midway point of the conference season for a handful of teams. The Mustangs and Warriors are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick in Fremont, Nebraska.