COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside Mustangs to face off against Hastings in homecoming game

SIOUX CITY – The Morningside football program has been tested so far this season, and they have another challenge Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

In the Mustangs’ four games this season, they have faced three ranked foes at the time of the games. This week, Morningside plays host to Hastings, who is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

“I think our guys have had really good energy,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “I think they’ve practiced really well, so I’ve been pleased with their approach to everything so far.”

The defense allowed for the Mustangs to stay in last week’s game early on, as they forced four Midland field goals. The Warriors led 12-10 at the half before Morningside ran away with the 47-12 victory.

“The defense played real well, because they were on the field a lot of the first half,” Ryan said. “They kept (Midland) out of the endzone, and if they can keep it out of the endzone and the offense can keep from turning the ball over, both of which happened, people are going to have a hard time to beat us.”

Morningside, who hasn’t lost a game since the semifinals of the 2021 spring playoffs, still needed to mount a second half comeback. They scored 30 points in the third quarter to open up a 40-12 lead, keeping Midland off the board for the final 30 minutes.

Offensively, Joe Dolnicheck connected with Austin Johnson three times in Saturday’s game. The special teams also got a score from a blocked punt and Ryan Cole scored on a one yard rush. Dolincheck’s fourth touchdown of the game went to Jack Sievert in the fourth quarter.

“I felt like we executed better in the second half, and that helped us to just settle down and play better football,” Ryan said. “Offensively, we executed, defensively, we created a couple turnovers, blocked a punt for a touchdown, so we were able to create some big plays for ourselves.”

Johnson’s three touchdowns were a big difference for the Mustangs Saturday. He is a fifth-year senior that has built a connection with Dolincheck over the years. That connection has been overlooked at times, but really came through when Morningside needed it most.

“He’s played in three national championship games, and maybe has always been a little bit overshadowed by Reid (Jurgensmeier), but has been an outstanding receiver for us,” Ryan said. “He’s been close to 1,000 yards a couple of times in previous years, so I would say he’s always been one of Joe’s favorite targets. He hasn’t always been healthy, and what we’re seeing right now is a healthy Austin Johnson and what a difference that makes for our offense.”

As for this week’s challenger, Hastings, the Mustangs will have their hands full with a team on a four game win streak.

The Broncos are coming off a 28-9 win over Briar Cliff at home Saturday. Hastings scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, but were held to a single score for the final 45 minutes of the game.

“I think they execute on offense exceptionally well,” Ryan said. “They have a couple of high powered wide receivers and they do a good job getting the ball in their hands, and their defense does a great job of creating turnovers. They’ve got a lot of turnovers on the year, a lot of that starts with the high power defensive line they have up front. For us, I think we have to make sure we’re taking care of the ball on offense.”

The Mustangs aren’t unfamiliar with a challenge, as they have played No. 4 Northwestern, a previously ranked Dordt and No. 20 Midland so far this season. They also trailed Briar Cliff for a portion of the first half this season as well.

The only game the Mustangs didn’t trail in, was a week two win at Dordt, where they jumped out to a 28-0 advantage.

“We’ve played some excellent football teams early on and we’ve actually been behind in three of four games,” Ryan said. “We’ve had to come back and stay focused in terms of all those things. So, it’s been a bit challenging for us here at the beginning of the year.”

The Mustangs and Broncos are scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kick for Morningside’s homecoming game at Elwood Olsen Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs have learned a lot that they hope to carry over into this week and beyond.

“I think they’ve learned to just play the game,” Ryan said. “You just have to keep playing and you never know how things are going to end up, so you just keep playing, and that sounds contrite or however you want to think of it, but that’s really the way things work.”