Dolincheck throws five touchdowns in 49-21 win over Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It was a four-touchdown first half by Joe Dolincheck that led Morningside to a 49-21 win over Dordt Saturday night in Sioux Center.

Dolincheck had touchdown passes of 52, 41, 30 and 11 yards in the first half to get the Morningside offense on the board early and often.

“We had some shots that we felt we could take on them,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “We felt we had some advantages on the outside, we're able to get those shots, we were able to hit them, Joe threw some good balls.”

Zach Norten caught two of the touchdown passes, the first one being a 30-yarder to start the scoring. The second came just over two minutes into the second quarter, a 52-yarder to put the Mustangs up 28.

In-between the two scores to Norton, Dolincheck found Austin Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown and Sione Tuifua for an 11-yard TD. Dolincheck threw a fifth touchdown, third to Norton, in the fourth quarter, a 37-yard strike on fourth down.

Morningside extended the lead 28-point halftime lead to 35 early in the third quarter, as Ryan Cole broke free on a run up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown.

Dordt picked up a little bit of momentum after the Mustangs took a five touchdown lead. Kade McDaniel threw a 46-yard touchdown to Hayden Large to get the Defenders on the board.

After getting stops on back-to-back drives defensively, Dordt had a punt blocked by Joshua Miller that was recovered in the endzone, extending the Morningside lead back to 35.

Dordt scored a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, a one-yard rush by McDaniel. Dordt’s final score of the game came on a 71-yard run by Brendan Pieper.

“I thought our first defense, when they were in there, played well,” Ryan said. “And then, when the game got out of reach, they got a few, but I was pleased with how they played the game.”

Dolincheck finished with 343 yards passing and five scores. Norton tallied nine catches for 176 yards and three scores. Ryan Cole led the ground game with 92 yards rushing.

Isaac Pingel tallied a sack and an interception. He also recorded nine total tackles, tied for best on the team with Drew Bessey. Weston Schultz recorded a sack.

McDaniel led Dordt with 112 yards passing. Pieper led the team in rushing with his 71-yard score. Anthony Trojahn tallied 69 yards rushing. Large led the team with 53 receiving yards.

Ian MacDonald recorded a game-high 12 tackles for the Defenders.

Morningside takes on cross-town rival Briar Cliff Saturday. Dordt is at Jamestown.