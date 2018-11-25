SIOUX CITY | Again, there’s plenty of playoff history with Morningside’s semifinal opponent.
Two-time defending NAIA football national champion Saint Francis has won each of the previous four postseason meetings against Morningside. The series (see graphic) includes each of the last two seasons.
However, for the first time, the game is at Olsen Stadium. Coach Steve Ryan’s Great Plains Athletic Conference champions, winners of each of their last 20 home games, will take a 13-0 mark into a noon matchup this Saturday against eighth-ranked Saint Francis (10-2).
“It’s right where we want to be,” said Morningside quarterback Trent Solsma. “We’re the No. 1 seed playing at home in a semifinal game. We couldn’t have drawn it up any better than the position we are in. It’s just taking care of business next week.”
The No. 1-ranked Mustangs have scored at least 49 points in each of its seven home victories this season. Solsma passed for 376 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 51-14 thrashing of St. Xavier.
Solsma (4,793 yards passing, 64 touchdown passes), incidentally, became the NAIA’s career leader with 157 touchdown passes during the course of the victory. Solsma’s top target, Connor Niles (135 catches, 2,314 yards, 28 TDs), had 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns and in the process, established a single-season NAIA national record with his receiving yardage total.
Reid Jurgensmeier had six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Morningside, which exploded for 489 yards total offense, also received 188 yards total offense from Arnijae Ponder, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Solsma has had some of his most prolific postseason games in the series against the Cougars.
Two years ago in a 42-35 loss to Saint Francis at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in Fort Wayne, Ind., Solsma completed 32 of 52 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns. That afternoon, Jason VanderKooi had 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown while Michael Whitehead had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns for a team that concluded the year with a 10-2 record.
Last season, Morningside ended a 13-1 season with a 43-36 loss to Saint Francis. Solsma completed 28 of 53 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Niles had seven catches for 97 yards that day at D’Arcy, but didn’t score a touchdown.
Niles has had at least one touchdown catch in all but one game. In fact, the receiver, a classmate of Solsma’s at Bishop Heelan High School, has had 10 games with at least two touchdown catches.
Saint Francis is coming off a 33-23 quarterfinal win over No. 12 Baker at D’Arcy. The Cougars were outgained 336-308 in total yardage, but received a key touchdown from junior defensive end Mitchell Thornbury, who returned a fumble 75 yards to paydirt.
Quarterback Matt Crable completed 11 of 26 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Saint Francis’ sixth straight victory. Crable has passed for 2,547 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Running back P.J. Dean has rushed for 867 yards and eight touchdowns. He carried 12 times for 66 yards in the quarterfinal.
Two balanced receivers are also featured for a squad that finished third in the Mid-States Football Mideast Conference, behind playoff qualifiers Marian and Concordia (Mich.). Rocky James has 57 catches for 771 yards and seven touchdowns while Dan Ricksy has 52 catches for 773 yards and seven touchdowns.
This winner of this game will face the victor of Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal at Salina, Kan., where Kansas Wesleyan (13-0) hosts Benedictine (12-1).
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the NAIA championship game, set for Dec. 15 at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla.