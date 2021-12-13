Five Morningside football players receive national recognition

SIOUX CITY- With success comes recognition, and the Morningside University football teams received a lot of the latter on Monday morning when the NAIA released its 2021 All-America Team selections.

Four Mustangs players were named All-Americans by the NAIA, with one receiving an Honorable Mention selection.

At the top of the list was Mustangs' quarterback Joe Dolincheck, who was selected as the All-America First Team quarterback. Dolincheck leads the nation through 13 games with an average of 336.8 passing yards per contest, and 42 passing touchdowns, while passing for a nation-leading 4,378 yards through the air. This is the second time that Dolincheck has earned All-America honors, after he was named to the Associated Press Little All-America team in 2019.

Morningside fifth-year senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier was named a Second Team All-American. So far, Jurgensmeier has hauled in a team-high 1,393 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns receptions.

Joining Jurgensmeier on the second team is senior offensive lineman Jason Hahlbeck and place kicker Chase Carter.

Carter converted nine of his 13 field goal chances this season, while also succeeding on 99 of 101 point after tries.

Senior Mustangs' linebacker Tyler Wingert was named an Honorable Mention All-American. He led the squad this season with 145 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Two notable omissions from the All-America teams were Morningside running back Anthony Sims and punt returner Caleb Schweigart. Sims ranks third in the country with 1,492 rushing yards on the season, and leads the nation with 28 rushing touchdowns. Schweigart meanwhile, leads the nation with 599 punt return yards, and two punt return touchdowns.

A few other Siouxland athletes were also recognized, in addition to Morningside.

Dordt had two players receive honors, with offensive lineman Alex Huisman being named a First Team All-American, and defensive back Nathan Kabongo selected as an honorable mention.

Northwestern College had three All-America selections, led by second team wide receiver Cade Moser. Moser led the Red Raiders with 1,504 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with an average of 107.4 yards per game. On defense, Raiders' defensive back Noah Van't Hof was also named a Second Teamer after finishing second on the team with 78 total tackles. At linebacker, Parker Fryar was named an as an Honorable Mention.

Morningside will finish its season against Grand View on Saturday in the NAIA national championship game in Durham, N.C.

