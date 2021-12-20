'It’s been a heck of a ride:' Mustangs' Jurgensmeier goes out on top

Joe Dolincheck to Reid Jurgensmeier. For opposing defenses this season, those were the saddest of possible words.

The Morningside University football team ended its season in fitting fashion on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.

With 9 minutes, 22 seconds left in the NAIA National Championship game against Grand View University, Dolincheck and Jurgensmeier connected for a 34 yard touchdown pass that broke a fourth-quarter tie, and put the Mustangs on top of the Vikings, 35-28.

After a pair of defensive stops and a field goal from Mustangs kicker Chase Carter with 1:10 left in the game, the Mustangs clinched their third national title in the past four seasons with a 38-28 victory over the Vikings.

Dolincheck, the Mustangs’ senior quarterback, finished Saturday’s game with 29 completions for 405 yards, and two passing touchdowns. His most trusted target on the night was Jurgensmeier, who hauled in a team-high 13 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

“Unbelievable,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “I knew (Jurgensmeier) had a big game, but I didn’t know it was that big. I just looked at the stats about three minutes ago, and it was like ‘Oh my gosh, he had over 200 yards in the game.’ His last touchdown was a phenomenal catch, and he just played incredible.”

For a pair like Dolincheck and Jurgensmeier, who have teamed up to provide so many memorable moments for Morningside fans in the past several years, it seemed only fitting that it was them who provided the boost needed to clinch a national championship.

Having won a pair of titles together already, Jurgensmeier and Dolincheck knew that it was probably going to be up to them to bring the trophy home to Sioux City.

“About the end of the third quarter I think it was, I went over to Joe and said ‘It’s going to come down to you and me making a play,'” Jurgensmeier said. “That’s how it ended up. He’s had a great career, he’s got one more year to go, and it’s been fun to have him under center there for us.”

The play was a screen pass, designed to put the 6-foot-3 Jurgensmeier into one-on-one coverage against the Vikings. Coming into the game, Grand View hadn’t allowed any receiver to finish with more than 95 receiving yards in a game. Against Jurgensmeier and Dolincheck though, the Vikings had no answers.

“We put together a great game-plan against those guys,” Jurgensmeier said. “Our coaches did a great job with that. Joe and I were just clicking, and if he was in trouble, he knew he could trust me going up there and making a play for him. That is kind of what we relied on there in that fourth quarter, especially.”

Jurgensmeier was Dolincheck’s go-to receiver throughout the season, and for most of their four seasons together. The fifth-year senior finished with 17 touchdowns this year, with 105 catches for 1,609 yards, good enough for him to be named a Second Team NAIA All-American.

The winning touchdown was the 71st and final touchdown of Jurgensmeier’s five-year Mustangs’ career, just two touchdowns shy of the career program record set by Connor Niles. Saturday was also the second time in his career in which Jurgensmeier finished with over 200 yards receiving, with the other instance coming on Sept, 21, 2019, against Midland.

“He played lights out, and that is all you can expect out of that kid every time he laces up his cleats and touches the turf,” Dolincheck said. “He’s going to be a difference maker. Not having him next year is going to be sad.”

While Jurgensmeier had one of the best performances of his career, he wasn’t the only one with big numbers against the Vikings.

Senior running back Anthony Sims had 28 carries for 161 yards with three rushing touchdowns, while playing with a painful lower leg injury. On defense, cornerback Jamal Jones had three pass breakups, and held Grand View receiver Anthony Turner to zero catches after the first drive of the game.

At quarterback, Dolincheck rebounded from a pair of first half interceptions to complete 29 passes and cross the 400 yard mark for the third time this season, all while playing under more pressure than usual.

Dolincheck was sacked twice in the game, the first two sacks he had taken all season long.

“They got good pressure on him, and we turned the ball over,” Ryan said. “Things were frustrating, and things weren’t going how we’d planned them to go. He just kept playing and kept competing, and that is what he did. That is part of what makes him a great player, is he just kept competing and going after it.”

With the championship win came the end for the venerable Morningside duo of Dolincheck and Jurgensmeier, a duo whose names will be remembered at the program for decades to come. Dolincheck will be back for his fifth and final season in 2022, while Jurgensmeier’s college eligibility is done.

It was a bittersweet moment for Jurgensmeier. After five productive years, it’s a strange feeling to have no more film to watch, and no more games to prepare for.

“I don’t know if it has completely sunk in yet that there won’t be a next year,” Jurgensmeier said. “But it’s been a heck of a ride here at Morningside. I’ve enjoyed every single moment. I’m just trying to soak up every last moment with the team here.”

Early Sunday afternoon, the Mustangs returned to campus with their hard-earned championship trophy in tow. It might be over for the Morningside seniors, but it's hard to think of a better way to go out.

“It doesn’t get any better for me,” Jurgensmeier said. “It’s a dream come true to finish out on top. Three titles in the past four years, five total years for me, that is more than I could’ve ever asked for when I came to Morningside five years ago.”

