'It’s kind of surreal:' Morningside seniors say goodbye to Elwood Olsen Stadium before duel with Northwestern College

SIOUX CITY — Like a pair of old west gunslingers, the Morningside University and Northwestern College football teams will face off at Elwood Olsen Stadium at High Noon, with everything on the line.

It will be the second time in seven months that the Mustangs and Red Raiders have faced off in the national semifinals.

On May 1, Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima threw a final-minute touchdown pass that lifted the Red Raiders over the two-time defending champion Mustangs, and sent them to the championship against Lindsey Wilson.

The teams then played a regular-season rematch back on Nov. 6, with the Mustangs clinching the GPAC title in a 55-49 win that featured 1,100 yards of offense, and 13 total touchdowns.

The Mustangs and Red Raiders now get a rare opportunity to play one another for the third time this calendar year, and another trip to the national title game is hanging in the balance.

Morningside is obviously hoping for a different outcome this time around, but the game holds special meaning for their most senior members, even beyond its already high stakes.

For some of them, Saturday will be the final time they take the field at Olsen Stadium — an exclamation point of sorts on some highly decorated college football careers.

Senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier is finishing up his fifth season with the Mustangs, after being given an extra season of eligibility last year by the NAIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jurgensmeier has had a standout career with the Mustangs, with two national titles and one of only two receivers in program history to amass over 4,000 receiving yards. When he takes the field this weekend against the Red Raiders, Jurgensmeier intends to soak in the atmosphere of his final game at Olsen Stadium.

“To be able to know that this is going to be my last game at Olsen Stadium, it’s kind of surreal,” Jurgensmeier said. “It’s been five years here now, and it’s been a heck of a journey. I don’t even know how many games we’ve won on this field now, but it’s been a heck of a ride. It’s going to be a special one on Saturday.”

Defensive lineman Carter Anderson is another senior going into his final home game.

“It’s going to be fantastic. Five years of football, I would’ve never dreamed of it,” Anderson said. “One good thing to come out of COVID was an extra year. A lot of guys got a second opportunity to come out and play again. It’s just a great feeling to come and be on the field one last time.”

The game will feature plenty of offensive firepower. The last time these two teams faced off back on Nov. 6, Morningside came out on top by a score of 55-49, in a game that featured 1,100 yards of offense and 13 combined touchdowns.

The Mustangs and Red Raiders rank first and second overall in the country in touchdowns, total points, and total offense, respectively.

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck leads the nation with an average of 340.4 passing yards per game and 40 total touchdowns, while senior running back Anthony Sims ranks first with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Dolincheck has put up some big numbers in this postseason, with 360 yards and three passing touchdowns against Ottawa two weeks ago, and 417 yards with five touchdowns last week against Kansas Wesleyan.

Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier and senior Austin Johnson seven times apiece last week for a combined 230 yards, and is now just 218 passing yards away from setting a new career-high.

“Whether it’s run or (run-pass option) or just drop-back pass, I just count on my guys,” Dolincheck said. “I don’t do anything different. I don’t change anything up. I trust in the guys around me and that is kind of all I do. Whether we’ve got a really good run game, or we pass the ball really well that game, I’m happy.

“All that matters is that we end the game with a W.”

One uncertainty this week is the status of Sims. He sustained an ankle injury after rushing for three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 63-38 opening-round win over Ottawa University back on Nov. 20, and did not play in last week’s semifinal against Kansas Wesleyan.

In his absence last week, Matt Strecker and freshman Ryan Cole combined for 30 carries and 124 yards on the ground.

“I haven’t talked to Anthony yet, but he’s getting better,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said at practice on Wednesday. “We’re hoping he is ready to go.”

No matter what, this game will be a memorable one.

Whether Morningside gets redemption on last year’s surprising defeat or Northwestern earns another opportunity to win a national title, the game will be one that is talked about for years to come.

For Morningside’s graduating seniors, it will be a day they remember forever. After two national titles and many memorable victories on the home field, this Saturday will be their final chance to say goodbye.

“This is an amazing group of guys,” Ryan said. “The things that they’ve accomplished, and if you’re talking about the guys that have been here for five years, they’ve gone 50-0 in the regular season. They’ve won two national championships, but they’re just phenomenal people. Ultimately, I’m going to miss them as people, and what they’ve meant to me in my life.”

The Red Raiders and Mustangs will play at noon on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national title game on Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C.

