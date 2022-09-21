Joe Dolincheck becomes top passer in Morningside history

SIOUX CITY — There’s a new person atop the record books at Morningside.

Saturday afternoon, Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck passed Bishop Heelan and Morningside grad Trent Solsma for the all-time leader in career passing yards and total offense at Morningside in a 59-23 win over Briar Cliff.

“Part of what makes it so good is that Joe played with Trent when Trent was National Player of the Year,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “Trent was a great player and has all those qualities, so (Joe) knows that what he accomplished is special.”

Solsma’s record of 14,033 yards passing was broken on the first passing play of the second half for the Mustangs. Dolincheck connected with Joshua Simmons for a 12-yard pass and a new player stood atop the record books.

Dolincheck's new record is 14,130 yards and climbing.

“Being behind Trent Solsma, seeing the way he played the game, and him being a leader and kind of teaching me when I was younger is huge,” Dolincheck said. “So to be able to pass up Trent in passing yards is a task I didn’t know I was going to be able to reach, but I want to say 'thank you' to him for everything he’s taught me and hopefully I can lead the way for the next guy.”

Dolincheck needed 306 yards to pass Solsma, but Dolincheck’s focus was on the game at hand and had no idea he had a chance at the record.

Dolincheck’s work ethic is what has gotten him here, and his desire to continue to push forward and score every chance his team gets sets him apart, Ryan said.

“Joe’s an intense competitor,” Ryan said. “It’s not even about winning or losing, it’s about, every time we’re on the field, we have to score a touchdown, and that’s a fantastic quality. It’s what allows him to continue to practice hard in his last year.”

That drive started at a young age for Dolincheck, who has continued to push himself to the next level. The youngest of three, he has worked to be better than they were and never lost that edge.

“Seeing the success of my older siblings, it kind of instilled in me from a young age to want to be better than the two before and I never lost it,” Dolincheck said. “So every time I get the opportunity to play football, I have a hunger to be the best and I always want to win.”

Dolincheck took over the reigns of the offense in 2019, and has led the Mustangs to national championships in 2019 and 2021. He was last season's NAIA Player of the Year.

And for Ryan, who is going into the NAIA Hall of Fame, getting to coach players like Solsma and Dolincheck has made his career all the better.

“What it means is, I get to go into the Hall of Fame,” Ryan joked following the game Saturday. “That’s the humorous, but the long and short of it. Players win games, so those guys go out there, they win games, they play outstanding.”