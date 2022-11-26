Keiser upsets Morningside in NAIA football playoffs, 29-28

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's bid to win back-to-back national titles for the second time in five years came to a crashing halt Saturday as Keiser pulled off a 29-28 upset over the top-ranked Mustangs.

Keiser tight end Jaylen Arnold scored the game winner on a 76-yard pass play from Bryce Veasley with 8:21 left in the fourth quarter. On third and four, Arnold caught a 5-yard pass over the middle, shook off a tackle around his leg and then outraced the Mustang defenders to the end zone, giving the Seahawks their first lead of the game, 29-28.

With the Mustang defense blitzing, Arnold saw an open field in front of him as he ran his slant route.

"Once I caught it, I knew I just needed to try to get out of there," he said. "For a while, it looked like somebody was going to try to hunt me down. I just got my tight end legs going."

Morningside drove into Keiser territory twice late in the game with a chance to retake the lead. But quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the reigning NAIA National Player of the Year, turned the ball over both times, the first on an interception and the second on a fumble.

On the latter play, Jertavis Black recovered at the Keiser 41 after Camron Allen sacked Dolincheck for a nine-yard loss and stripped the ball.

After picking up a first down, Keiser then was able to run out the clock, handing Morningside its first loss of the season and denying the Mustangs their fifth straight trip to the national semifinals.

Keiser piled up 421 yards in total offense, compared to 332 yards for the Mustangs, who came into the game averaging 529.8 yards per game. In the second half, the Seahawks outgained the Mustangs 248-136, and outscored them 19-7.

"We just quit moving the ball," Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. "Our defense was on the field so much toward the end.

"We just didn’t execute on offense the way we needed to. We needed to protect a little longer for Joe and we weren’t able to do that."

Allen, named the Defensive Player of the Game, sacked Dolincheck two times.

Keizer, a Florida school that has played nine of its 12 games on the road this season, will stay in Iowa for the NAIA semifinals, traveling to Grand View of Des Moines next Saturday.

Morningside jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter, sparked by Dolincheck's return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to an injury to his throwing arm.

The Mustangs' Michael Payne returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to the Keiser 37. Dolincheck completed 3 of his 4 pass attempts on the six-play scoring drive, which culminated with a 1-yard TD plunge by K.J. Williams. Williams, a junior, started in place of first-time all-GPAC running back Ryan Cole, who was out with an injury.

Keizer answered on its first possession of the game with a 10-play drive that stalled at the Morningside 22. Chance Gagnon's 39-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-3.

Morningside then rattled off 14 straight points, with Dolincheck connecting with Zach Norton for a 25-yard touchdown and with Williams on an 8-yard swing pass for another score, increasing the lead to 21-3.

The Mustangs were driving for another first quarter score when Keiser's Jaelin Willis picked off an errant Dolincheck pass, returning the ball 13 yds to the Seahawks 33 with 58 seconds left in the quarter.

After the two teams exchanged punts, Keizer went on a 18-play, 74-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:40 as Jaden Meizinger scrampered 11 yards for the score. The point after cut the lead to 21-10 with 1:39 left in the half.

The Seahawks got the ball back before intermission but Gagnon's 53-yard field goal try fell short with 3 seconds left.

Keiser scored on their first two possessions of the second half, with Gagnon hitting on fields goals of 48 yards and 41 yards.

The Mustangs again made it a two-possession score on its next drive, with Lennx Brown, usually a wide receiver, as the signal caller. Brown scrambled for a 10-yard gain on the drive. Two plays later, the Mustangs turned to a trick play, as receiver Austin Johnson got the ball and then found Brown wide open in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown.

Ryan said he brought in Brown, one of two quarterbacks who played in Morningside's first round win over Arizona Christian last weekend, as a chance of pace in the game.

After Brown's score, Keiser marched down the field, with Meizinger's 23-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter capping a five-play, 73-yard drive.

Meizinger finished the game with 28 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Meizinger earned a starting spot after NAIA All-American running back and NFL prospect Marques Burgess went down with an injury.

In Saturday's game, Keiser also overcame the loss of starting quarterback Shea Spencer, who left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Veasley came in to rally his team, completing 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown and adding 19 yards rushing.

"Our second string quarterback came in and we really didn’t miss a beat," Keiser head coach Doug Socha said. "He really made some explosive plays with his feet and with his arm."

Trailing by one after the long pass play to Arnold, Morningside started its second-to-last drive at its own 25. The Mustangs moved the ball to the Keizer 45 following two completions from Dolincheck to Joshua Simmons and a pass interference call on the Seahawks.

On second and 10, Dolincheck was hit by Keiser's Tivon Sutton just as he unleashed a long pass toward the goal line. On a jump ball with two Mustang receivers in the area, Keiser's Brian Edwards came down with the intersection at the Sehawks 4 yard line.

Dolincheck, has completed 179 of 250 passes, or 71.6%, for 2,935 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, threw two interceptions Saturday, matching his total for the entire year.

Ryan, who waited until game time to see if Dolincheck was healthy enough to play, said his injury caused him to struggle gripping the ball.

"He couldn’t throw the ball down field," Ryan said. "Once they figured out he couldn't drive the ball down field, they locked up and played man to man.

"I stayed with him because he’s a senior and he’s the National Player of the Year."

Dolincheck, the Mustangs' all-time leading in passing and total offense, finished the game 18 of 36 for 245 yards.

After the game, Mustang players took turns consoling an emotional Dolincheck and thanking him for his contributions during his career, which included leading the team to two national championships.

"I can't be thankful enough for Morningside University," Dolincheck said. "It's been a heck of a ride. I got to meet lifelong brothers. i got to play for Coach Ryan for five years. He taught me how to be a man and keep your chin up and how to fight.

"I wouldn't have traded Morningside for anything. I love everyone of my teammates. they put me in the best opportunity."

Socha said the Seahawks knew going into the game that Dolincheck was a "special player."

"He’s had a great career but our guys stepped up today," he said.